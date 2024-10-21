The Alabama high school football 2024 season is well underway.

Here are the Week 9 schedules for all Tuscaloosa-area schools. All kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m. CT.

*denotates region game

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 25

American Christian Academy at Holt*

Berry at Brilliant*

Brookwood at Paul W. Bryant*

Demopolis at Northside*

Fayette County at Hamilton*

Francis Marion at Pickens Academy*

Gordo at Carbon Hill*

Greensboro at Thomasville*

Hale County at Dallas County*

Hewitt-Trussville at Tuscaloosa County*

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Oak Mountain*

Hooper Academy at Southern Academy

Hueytown at Central*

Lamar County at Isabella*

Linden at University Charter School*

Marion County at Pickens County*

North River Christian at Springwood*

Pleasant Grove at Bibb County*

Selma at Sipsey Valley*

South Lamar at Lynn*

Sumiton Christian at Hubbertville*

Sulligent at Aliceville*

Sumter Central at Wilcox Central*

Tarrant at West Blocton*

Tuscaloosa Academy at Coosa Christian

Vincent at Greene County*

Winfield at Vinemont*

GORDO'S JASE NEEL: 'He makes us go:' Jase Neel's journey to becoming starting quarterback at Gordo

TOP PERFORMERS: Top performers: See who dominated in high school sports in the Tuscaloosa area

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 9 schedules