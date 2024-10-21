Open in App
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 9 schedules

    By Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBwun_0wFLU0DI00

    The Alabama high school football 2024 season is well underway.

    Here are the Week 9 schedules for all Tuscaloosa-area schools. All kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m. CT.

    *denotates region game

    WEEK 9

    Friday, Oct. 25

    American Christian Academy at Holt*

    Berry at Brilliant*

    Brookwood at Paul W. Bryant*

    Demopolis at Northside*

    Fayette County at Hamilton*

    Francis Marion at Pickens Academy*

    Gordo at Carbon Hill*

    Greensboro at Thomasville*

    Hale County at Dallas County*

    Hewitt-Trussville at Tuscaloosa County*

    Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Oak Mountain*

    Hooper Academy at Southern Academy

    Hueytown at Central*

    Lamar County at Isabella*

    Linden at University Charter School*

    Marion County at Pickens County*

    North River Christian at Springwood*

    Pleasant Grove at Bibb County*

    Selma at Sipsey Valley*

    South Lamar at Lynn*

    Sumiton Christian at Hubbertville*

    Sulligent at Aliceville*

    Sumter Central at Wilcox Central*

    Tarrant at West Blocton*

    Tuscaloosa Academy at Coosa Christian

    Vincent at Greene County*

    Winfield at Vinemont*

    GORDO'S JASE NEEL: 'He makes us go:' Jase Neel's journey to becoming starting quarterback at Gordo

    TOP PERFORMERS: Top performers: See who dominated in high school sports in the Tuscaloosa area

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 9 schedules

