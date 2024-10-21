Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Vote for your Tuscaloosa-area Athlete of the Week, week of Oct. 14-18

    By Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YRQn_0wFLS8LW00

    It is now time to vote for the athlete of the week from the Tuscaloosa area from last week's athletic performances. Voting is now open and will remain open until Thursday at noon.

    American Christian Academy's Christian Davis won the boys poll last week with 61% of votes while Northside's Brayden Billings won the girls vote with 49% of votes.

    All nominees come from last week's performances. All sports are considered when picking nominees, as long as the athlete was on The Tuscaloosa News' top performer list from the week before. To be considered for nomination, please send nominations to sports@tuscaloosanews.com

    In alphabetical order, the nominees are:

    Boys

    • Gordo's James Davis rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and a 30-yard touchdown run in a 48-12 win against Phil Campbell. Davis had three carries for a total of 114 yards.
    • Hillcrest's Bryson Kimbrough was 12-of-19 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards rushing in a 53-28 win over Prattville.
    • Sulligent's AJ Lowe carried the ball 25 times for 246 yards in a 46-44 double overtime win over Tuscaloosa Academy.
    • Berry's Lake Norris carried the ball 19 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-20 win over Pickens County.
    • Northridge's CJ Stinson had 11 tackles, two interceptions and blocked a punt for a scoop and score in a 17-7 win over Bessemer City.

    Vote for Tuscaloosa area boy athlete of the week

    STATE SCOREBOARD: Alabama high school football scores: Statewide scoreboard for Week 8 of AHSAA, AISA season

    GORDO'S JASE NEEL: 'He makes us go:' Jase Neel's journey to becoming starting quarterback at Gordo

    Girls

    • Northside's Brayden Billings recorded five flag pulls and two touchdowns against Sipsey Valley.
    • Northside's Avery Patton scored a rushing touchdown while recording seven flag pulls vs. Tuscaloosa County
    • Northside's Jayci Sullivan went 3-for-3 passing for 40 yards with a rushing touchdown in a 33-13 win over Tuscaloosa County

    Vote for Tuscaloosa area girl athlete of the week

    Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com . Follow her on X @annaesnyder2.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Vote for your Tuscaloosa-area Athlete of the Week, week of Oct. 14-18

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    'I'm always going to have your back': Germie Bernard shares belief in Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    What Bray Hubbard heard from Keon Sabb before starting for Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Alabama football coach JaMarcus Shephard addresses Kendrick Law penalty
    The Tuscaloosa News55 minutes ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA1 minute ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy