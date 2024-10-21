Vote for your Tuscaloosa-area Athlete of the Week, week of Oct. 14-18

It is now time to vote for the athlete of the week from the Tuscaloosa area from last week's athletic performances. Voting is now open and will remain open until Thursday at noon.

American Christian Academy's Christian Davis won the boys poll last week with 61% of votes while Northside's Brayden Billings won the girls vote with 49% of votes.

All nominees come from last week's performances. All sports are considered when picking nominees, as long as the athlete was on The Tuscaloosa News' top performer list from the week before. To be considered for nomination, please send nominations to sports@tuscaloosanews.com

In alphabetical order, the nominees are:

Boys

Gordo's James Davis rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and a 30-yard touchdown run in a 48-12 win against Phil Campbell. Davis had three carries for a total of 114 yards.

rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and a 30-yard touchdown run in a 48-12 win against Phil Campbell. Davis had three carries for a total of 114 yards. Hillcrest's Bryson Kimbrough was 12-of-19 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards rushing in a 53-28 win over Prattville.

was 12-of-19 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards rushing in a 53-28 win over Prattville. Sulligent's AJ Lowe carried the ball 25 times for 246 yards in a 46-44 double overtime win over Tuscaloosa Academy.

carried the ball 25 times for 246 yards in a 46-44 double overtime win over Tuscaloosa Academy. Berry's Lake Norris carried the ball 19 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-20 win over Pickens County.

carried the ball 19 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-20 win over Pickens County. Northridge's CJ Stinson had 11 tackles, two interceptions and blocked a punt for a scoop and score in a 17-7 win over Bessemer City.

STATE SCOREBOARD: Alabama high school football scores: Statewide scoreboard for Week 8 of AHSAA, AISA season

GORDO'S JASE NEEL: 'He makes us go:' Jase Neel's journey to becoming starting quarterback at Gordo

Girls

Northside's Brayden Billings recorded five flag pulls and two touchdowns against Sipsey Valley.

recorded five flag pulls and two touchdowns against Sipsey Valley. Northside's Avery Patton scored a rushing touchdown while recording seven flag pulls vs. Tuscaloosa County

scored a rushing touchdown while recording seven flag pulls vs. Tuscaloosa County Northside's Jayci Sullivan went 3-for-3 passing for 40 yards with a rushing touchdown in a 33-13 win over Tuscaloosa County

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com . Follow her on X @annaesnyder2.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Vote for your Tuscaloosa-area Athlete of the Week, week of Oct. 14-18