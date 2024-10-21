Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    3 things Alabama football fans need to know about Missouri before Saturday

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama football has not seen this version of Missouri football.

    In the Crimson Tide's last meeting against the Tigers , a 38-19 win in Columbia, Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020, Missouri was a perennial .500 squad, one that was in the first season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

    Four seasons later, Missouri is a contender near the top of the SEC, responding to an 11-win 2023 campaign which included a Cotton Bowl win against Ohio State with six wins in their first seven games of 2024, including a comeback win against Auburn Saturday afternoon.

    No. 15 Alabama will face No. 17 Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

    Here are three things to know about the Tigers before their trip to Tuscaloosa Saturday.

    Missouri faced injury struggles in Auburn win Saturday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtU3T_0wFLS0Hi00

    For much of Missouri's comeback win against Auburn Saturday, the Tigers were short handed.

    Quarterback Brady Cook left Missouri's 21-17 win after the opening series with an ankle injury, one that forced him to have a mid-game MRI done at a local hospital. After Drew Pyne took the reins of the offense at quarterback, Cook returned late in the third quarter and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat the Tigers.

    Missouri was also without starting running back Nate Noel for much of Saturday with a foot injury. Noel, the sixth-ranked rusher in the SEC after transferring from Appalachian State, was limited to six carries for 32 yards.

    Cook, Noel and the Missouri offense average 31.7 points and 422.4 yards per game.

    Missouri has one of the best pass defenses in the SEC

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpml8_0wFLS0Hi00

    Missouri has one of the better pass defenses in the SEC.

    Led by defensive back Daylan Carnell and cornerback Dreyden Norwood, the Tigers have allowed 157.6 passing yards per game, second best in the SEC behind Texas. Missouri has allowed six passing touchdowns in seven games, but has also generated five interceptions.

    Missouri has allowed the second-least number of pass attempts in the SEC through seven games, with opponents averaging over 23 attempts per game. Much of that has to do with a schedule that includes Buffalo, Vanderbilt, Boston College,Texas A&M and Massachusetts: the best of which is ranked No. 91 nationally in passing offense.

    Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide have the No. 37 passing offense nationally, averaging 259.7 passing yards per game.

    Alabama football gets first look at Missouri WR Luther Burden

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sRrL_0wFLS0Hi00

    With Saturday being Missouri's first meeting with the Crimson Tide since 2020, the Crimson Tide will soon be introduced to Luther Burden, the former five-star who has generated the reputation as one of the best wide receivers in the SEC.

    A 5-foot-11, 205-pound wide receiver, Burden was the No. 3 player overall in the 2022 recruiting class behind Jackson State-turned-Colorado defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Texas A&M-turned-Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen. And in 2023, Burden showed why, finishing with 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

    Through seven games, Burden has 447 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. But Burden does not have a touchdown catch since Sept. 21 against Vanderbilt.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 3 things Alabama football fans need to know about Missouri before Saturday

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How and when do Tennessee and Vanderbilt have to pay Alabama football for field-storming?
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    'I'm always going to have your back': Germie Bernard shares belief in Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    What Bray Hubbard heard from Keon Sabb before starting for Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri football just took the cringe factor up another notch
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy