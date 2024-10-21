Open in App
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Artists earn more than $12,000 in awards at 53rd Kentuck Festival of the Arts

    By Ken Roberts, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Judges named awarded a total of $12,200 to participating artists at the 53rd annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts.

    More than 270 artists displayed exhibits at the two-day festival, which wrapped up Sunday at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa.

    More: Where to go for a scary good time in Tuscaloosa this Halloween

    The judges scored the exhibiting artists based on quality, originality, design, composition, technique and overall presentation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBZnc_0wFLQnKM00

    Here are the winners:

    • Best in Show: Luis Gutierrez, clay
    • Award of Distinction: Brenda Gordon, mixed media, and Robin Anne Cooper, mixed media
    • Merit awards: Ricky Boscarino, clay; Larry Brown, wood; Mary Anna Brown, mixed media; James Conner, two-dimensional; Penny Dobson, mixed media; Nancy Eaves, jewelry; Jackie Haliburton, mixed media; Monica Iversen, two-dimensional; Carol McCrady, fiber; Lisa Norris, mixed media; Guadalupe Robinson, clay; and Tyler Voorhees, mixed media.

    Judges were:

    • Gilda McDaniel, the director of weddings and special events at Fearrington Village in North Carolina and  co-coordinator of Fearrington Village Folk Art Show
    • Teresa Hollingsworth, a folklorist who serves as the grants manager for Oxford College at Emory University in Georgia and is former director for Traditional Arts at South Art s.

    The October festival is built around visual artists, craftspeople, musicians, poets and other creative types and attracts thousands of attendees each year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27G9iA_0wFLQnKM00

    The Kentuck Festival has been recognized by the Alabama Department of Tourism as one of the top 10 events to attend in Alabama. The festival has also been named "Best of Bama 2022" by Alabama Magazine, and has been named a "Local Legacy" by the United States Library of Congress. Kentuck has also been featured in Smithsonian Magazine, Southern Living, American Style Magazine and National Geographic Traveler.

    The festival is organized by the Kentuck Art Center, which operates all year around, with exhibit spaces, artists' studios, workshops, outreach programs, monthly Art Nights, a gift shop and more.

    Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Artists earn more than $12,000 in awards at 53rd Kentuck Festival of the Arts

