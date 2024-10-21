Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Alabama basketball's Chris Youngblood playing for something more after children's hospital visit

    By Emilee Smarr, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    BIRMINGHAM — Alabama basketball guard Chris Youngblood is playing for something more this season.

    The South Florida transfer walked into Children's of Alabama on Friday morning, donning the boot he's been wearing on his right leg since undergoing surgery ahead of the 2024-25 season .

    He left what he called an "inspiring" visit, touched as young faces reminded him that he's not just lucky to have the chance to get back on the court by conference play in January, but to get out and play at all.

    Youngblood thought about what patients and families go through while spending months and years in and out of hospitals and pointed to his boot.

    "This is nothing," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fibWJ_0wFKzY9900

    Final Four is ‘old news’: Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats ready to talk about the new at SEC media day

    Conversations with coach: Nick Saban told Alabama basketball not to give in to 'rat poison' on championship hunt

    In an hour of rounds of NBA 2K and pop-and-shoot at the hospital, Youngblood found his favorite moment of the day playing Uno with a hospital patient named Latrice.

    She won the game, and his heart along with it.

    He smiled at the mention of her name.

    "She was in good spirits, high energy," Youngblood said. "To make her day by winning the game, that was good."

    Latrice's humor stood out. She grew up the youngest of five, the sister of Vanderbilt football player De'Rickey Wright , so she knew how to tease.

    Especially when it came to recent events in Nashville involving the Alabama football team, which was upset at Vanderbilt.

    "She was very happy to tell us that," Youngblood recalled.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlvT5_0wFKzY9900

    As reported by the Vanderbilt Hustler 's Grace Hall, Latrice grew up homeless with her two sisters, brother and mother, moving from place to place before landing in small-town Atalla, Alabama. De'Rickey was a defensive back at Etowah High, then spent his senior season at Gadsden City High.

    Back in December of 2020, when De'Rickey was a freshman at Vanderbilt and Latrice was 10, their mom , Christina Henderson, died at 35. Their father had already passed away in their early youth.

    Youngblood said he didn't "know too much" surrounding the reason for Latrice's hospital stay. Wright's former football coach at Etowah High, Brandon Brooks, said all of the siblings were diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder that affects hemoglobin.

    "It just put everything into perspective," Youngblood said of the visit.

    Children's of Alabama patients to cheer on Alabama basketball in 'Bama in Boutwell' game

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYAK3_0wFKzY9900

    Latrice will be on Youngblood's mind when Alabama hosts Vanderbilt in Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 21.

    He could probably hear her from the stands in Boutwell Auditorium when the Crimson Tide faced Wake Forest for the post-visit charity exhibition game.

    Children's of Alabama sent 30 patients to " Bama in Boutwell " to cheer on their newfound friends. They were part of history, too, seeing the first time to be played in Boutwell Auditorium in more than 45 years. The hospital is the "official philanthropic partner" of Bama in Boutwell. A donation will be made on behalf of Friday's event.

    "We found a small, intimate environment where it can feel special to everybody that's going," Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Boutwell, which was built in 1924. "There's not a bad seat in the place. I think they did a great job getting it ready. It looked straight. Was in there (Friday) night, we shot around."

    Last year's exhibition took place in North Carolina, supporting stroke research at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center. This year, the Yellowhammer State benefits from the matchup.

    "I think it's great to do the exhibition and be able to contribute to Children's both financially and just with some service here, hanging out with the kids," Oats said.

    The schedule is stacked for the No. 2-ranked program's quest for a historic national championship , but his plan is to bring some guys back to Birmingham to visit.

    "I think it's good for our team to minister to the patients here," Oats said. "It's really moving."

    Emilee Smarr covers Alabama basketball and Crimson Tide athletics for the Tuscaloosa News. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball's Chris Youngblood playing for something more after children's hospital visit

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'I'm always going to have your back': Germie Bernard shares belief in Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    What Bray Hubbard heard from Keon Sabb before starting for Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    How and when do Tennessee and Vanderbilt have to pay Alabama football for field-storming?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Alabama football lands 2025 TE commitment Marshall Pritchett. What it means for Crimson Tide
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Novel explores mistreatment of Native American girl | DON NOBLE
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy