Where to find the biggest elephants in Tuscaloosa

Let’s talk about Tuscaloosa’s elephant in the room.

Just to clear up any confusion: The University of Alabama’s nickname for its athletic teams is the Crimson Tide , but UA’s mascot is an elephant.

UA’s association with elephants dates back nearly 100 years, coined by sportswriters covering Alabama’s football team. In the 1940s and '50s, UA would bring live elephants on campus for homecoming until that practice was deemed impractical. The costumed elephant didn't become part of the UA scene until the late 1970s, although several attempts pre-dated Big Al's appearance.

So it’s no surprise that visitors today can find plenty of pachyderms in Tuscaloosa. Here’s a look at a few of biggest elephants on campus:

The elephant topiary

In front of the Rose Administration Building at 801 University Blvd., sits a bull elephant topiary . The leafy elephant measures nearly 2,000-pounds, 10 feet tall, 14 feet long and 5 feet wide.

The story goes that about 10 years ago, UA's president wondered if an elephant topiary was possible. UA's assistant vice president of facilities and grounds went to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to learn how they create their topiaries of characters like Mickey Mouse.

A team of about 30 people from the landscape architect division, building maintenance, welders, paint shop, grounds department, horticulturist and irrigation crew and the art department took two months to complete the giant topiary.

A senior sculptor in the art department computerized the design for the skeleton of the topiary based on photos of bull elephants. Finishing touches on the topiary include two tusks made of melted aluminum and two eyes made of 2-inch marbles, painted to look like real elephants' eyes.

According to UA's website, the topiary sits on a wheeled platform so it can be moved anywhere on campus and transported easily to the storage shed that serves as its winter home.

Tuska

Tuska, a 19-foot-tall, 7-ton bronze elephant statue — considered the largest such of its kind in the world — is in his fourth season outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive.

English artist Terry Mathews sculpted Tuska at the request of the late Jack Warner, then president and CEO of the Tuscaloosa-based Westervelt Co., formerly Gulf States Paper Corp.

Tuska was installed in 2000 at the golf club of NorthRiver Yacht Club, which borders Lake Tuscaloosa.

The Westervelt Co. donated Tuska to UA and in 2021 the statue was placed at the corner of University Boulevard and Wallace Wade Avenue. A gift from former UA athletics director Bill Battle and his wife Mary made the move from the yacht club to campus possible.

According to UA, the Tuska plaza project included new landscaping, a large pedestal for Tuska to stand on, sidewalks surrounding the statue and lighting elements for nighttime viewing. Cameras were also installed to ensure Tuska’s safety at all times.

Big Al

Big Al can be found in his natural habitat, leading UA's Million Dollar Band onto Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on game days. The costumed elephant mascot is also part of the Elephant Stomp, a pep rally held an hour before UA home games on the steps of the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library on the Quad.

The 1980 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, marked Big Al's first appearance at a UA football game. UA earned the school's 12th national championship on Jan. 1, 1980, by defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks , 24-9, in Big Al's debut.

Legendary coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant reportedly had to be talked into allowing the costumed elephant to roam UA's sidelines. He had declined the idea in the past, disliking the elephant's reputation as slow and clumsy, but a group of students persuaded him in 1979 to bring Big Al to life.

Bryant's decision also might have been influenced by Auburn University, which debuted Aubie -- a costumed tiger -- at the SEC Basketball Tournament earlier that year.

The UA students sent some drawings to the New York offices of Walt Disney with instructions to create a costume that was "not too cartoony, but not too ferocious," according to UA's website.

Hugh Dye, then a UA senior, picked up the costume at the Birmingham airport and then became the first Big Al by wearing the costume at the Sugar Bowl. “It was one of the best times of my life, and I’ll never forget it,” Dye told UA in 2009.

Big Al has been a fixture at UA athletic events and other campus gatherings ever since.

UA's elephant history

Though stories vary, the UA-elephant connection probably began in the late 1920s, when J.D. Rosenberger’s Birmingham Trunk Co., working in leather goods and other travel items, donated good luck charms featuring the company’s logo — an elephant with one foot atop the hefty piece of luggage known as a trunk — to the Crimson Tide team of 1927, traveling west for the school’s second Rose Bowl. For the 1930 follow-up, Rosenberger supplied the team with leather suitcases bearing the red elephant logo.

Those connecting and possibly confusing the images include Grantland Rice, the legendary sportswriter, who’s believed to have been the first to hit print calling UA “the Red Elephants of Alabama.” Then came sportswriter Everett Strupper of the Atlanta Journal, writing about the Tide against Mississippi in 1930: “At the end of the quarter, the earth started to tremble, there was a distant rumble that continued to grow. Some excited fan in the stands bellowed, ‘Hold your horses, the elephants are coming,’ and out stamped this Alabama varsity.”

