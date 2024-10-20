Open in App
    Who is the SEC's MVP so far? Our SEC football midseason bests, worsts, and more

    By Chase Goodbread, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbBHX_0wEOI2yc00

    Who is the SEC's midseason MVP? How about the league's best game to date, its worst disappointment, and its most compelling matchup to come? The 2024 SEC schedule is halfway in the books, and we've got midseason answers for it all, and more. Some bests, worsts, and other superlatives around the league to date:

    Best game

    Alabama 41, Georgia 34 : It was on its way to being a snoozer, but the Bulldogs turned it into a thriller with a furious comeback that peaked with Georgia briefly snatching a 34-33 fourth-quarter lead. Carson Beck toasted the Crimson Tide secondary throughout the second half, but a late interception by UA freshman Zabien Brown sealed the home-team upset (yup, UGA was favored in Tuscaloosa).

    Most disappointing team

    Auburn : Who else? Not that the Tigers were expected to contend for an SEC title, but when an offensive-minded head coach brings in a new offensive coordinator, and the offense faceplants, it's the worst possible look for a program that was at least expected to improve on 2023. With Vanderbilt showing signs of life, there's not a guaranteed SEC win anywhere on the remaining AU schedule.

    MONEY MATTERS: How much does Kalen DeBoer make? How Alabama football coach contract compares in SEC

    PANIC METER: Reading the panic meter for Alabama football, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss

    League MVP

    WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss : By season's end, the right answer could well be a quarterback. But at the midway point, there's no denying the monstrous impact Harris has made for the Rebels offense. He terrorizes cornerbacks on downfield throws with his size and instincts for catching the ball at the high point. He's got 987 receiving yards already with six touchdowns, and could easily finish the regular season with 1,500-plus. Ole Miss is one loss away from falling out of playoff contention, but if Harris keeps up his pace, that loss might not come.

    Weakest remaining schedule

    Missouri : The Tigers have a tough task ahead in Alabama this week, but beyond that, it's a winnable stretch against Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas. Mizzou will have the advantage at quarterback in all four of those.

    Toughest remaining schedule

    Florida : Rest up this idle week, Gators. You'll need it to navigate two rivalry games (Georgia and FSU) plus Texas, LSU and Ole Miss. With QB Graham Mertz out for the year with an injury, there will be some hard lessons learned for freshman DJ Lagway.

    Best matchup to come

    Alabama at LSU, Nov. 9 : A case could be made for a few games across the second half of the schedule, but this one stands out not only for its tradition, but potential playoff stakes as well. QB Garrett Nussmeier dispatched Ole Miss in overtime two weeks ago, and the Tigers are getting big returns from transfer WR Aaron Anderson, formerly of the Crimson Tide . Alabama needs a big win here as new coach Kalen DeBoer navigates a wild ride of a first season in Tuscaloosa.

    Most devastating injury

    Harold Perkins, LB, LSU : The Tigers lost a phenomenal athlete in Perkins, who can play multiple linebacker positions at a high level. He's one of the best five athletes in the conference, and will be sorely missed down the season's homestretch. Fortunately for LSU, LB Whit Weeks, who made 18 stops against Ole Miss, has emerged as a force in the linebacking corps.

    Biggest upset

    Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35 : If you want to argue this one, direct all feedback to the complaint box. It gets taken out once a week.

    Hottest seat

    Billy Napier, Florida : The Gators are likely headed for a losing season, and talk of UF moving on from Napier isn't going away. It's more a question of when, not if. Behind Napier, however, Hugh Freeze has replaced Sam Pittman as the SEC's second-hottest seat.

    Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on X.com @chasegoodbread.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Who is the SEC's MVP so far? Our SEC football midseason bests, worsts, and more

