What channel is Alabama football vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

The "Third Saturday in October" has arrived.

No. 7 Alabama football will take on No. 10 Tennessee in a top-10 SEC battle Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

While the Crimson Tide is looking for its first road win against the Volunteers since 2020, Alabama has won 16 of its last 17 meetings against Tennessee.

Here is everything you need to know about the Alabama-Tennessee game today including TV and streaming information, betting odds and more.

What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee on today?

TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will describe the action from the box at Neyland Stadium with Molly McGrath reporting on the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Alabama football vs Tennessee time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Alabama vs. Tennessee game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama vs Tennessee predictions, picks, odds

No. 10 Tennessee 35, No. 7 Alabama 28 : Kalen DeBoer's first "Third Saturday in October" will bring his first true "Welcome to the SEC" moment against a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd, Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee run game, and a Volunteers defense that has become one of the best in the conference.

Odds: Alabama -3

O/U: 57.5 points

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35

Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Tennessee football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3

Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10

Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0

Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15

Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT

Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia

Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

