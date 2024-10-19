Open in App
    What channel is Alabama football vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    The "Third Saturday in October" has arrived.

    No. 7 Alabama football will take on No. 10 Tennessee in a top-10 SEC battle Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    While the Crimson Tide is looking for its first road win against the Volunteers since 2020, Alabama has won 16 of its last 17 meetings against Tennessee.

    Here is everything you need to know about the Alabama-Tennessee game today including TV and streaming information, betting odds and more.

    What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee on today?

    TV Channel: ABC

    Alabama vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will describe the action from the box at Neyland Stadium with Molly McGrath reporting on the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Alabama football vs Tennessee time today

    Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

    Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

    The Alabama vs. Tennessee game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Alabama vs Tennessee predictions, picks, odds

    No. 10 Tennessee 35, No. 7 Alabama 28 : Kalen DeBoer's first "Third Saturday in October" will bring his first true "Welcome to the SEC" moment against a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd, Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee run game, and a Volunteers defense that has become one of the best in the conference.

    Odds: Alabama -3

    O/U: 57.5 points

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
    • Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
    • Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
    • Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
    • Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    • Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri
    • Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

    Alabama football vs Tennessee: Alabama football vs Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report, betting odds

    Tennessee football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
    • Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10
    • Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0
    • Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15
    • Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
    • Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
    • Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
    • Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
    • Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia
    • Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+
    • Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama football vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Jayne Hamlet English
    2d ago
    ABC 3:30
