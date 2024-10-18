3 matchups that could define Alabama football vs Tennessee Saturday

Alabama football is about to return to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the "Third Saturday in October."

The No. 7 Crimson Tide will take on No. 10 Tennessee in a battle of one-loss SEC teams that could define the College Football Playoff paths for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Neyland Stadium on ABC.

Here are the three matchups that could decide Alabama vs. Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Alabama football defense vs Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson

Not many college football teams have a better offense than Tennessee through its first six games, much of which has to do with the production of Dylan Sampson.

The Tennessee junior running back has 15 rushing touchdowns, with multiple scores and at least 100 rushing yards in five of his six games. In SEC play against Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida, Sampson has been a work horse, averaging more than 24 carries per game and 4.7 yards per touch.

"What (Sampson has) been able to do, I think he's dynamic with the ball in his hand," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "He's got really good patience in the run schemes. He will make guys miss at the point of contact, constantly creating yards after contact as well."

In SEC play, opponents have not eclipsed 3.4 yards per carry against Alabama's rush defense. But it's also a defense that has seen back-to-back games where opponents have had more than 30 rush attempts, leading to long, sustaining touchdown drives. Saturday should be no different, and Sampson should be at the center of it.

Alabama offensive tackles vs Tennessee DL James Pearce Jr.

Never mind that Alabama's offense allowed four first-half sacks against South Carolina. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan felt the Alabama offensive line did a "nice job" in pass protection

To Sheridan, the sacks occurred were due to schematic issues rather than one-on-one breakdowns against a "tough task" in edge rushers Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard.

The tall tasks continue Saturday with James Pearce Jr.: the Tennessee defensive end who led the SEC in sacks a year ago, and seems to be heating up in conference play, with three tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in his last two games.

Tennessee's defense has not generated many sacks with 12 in six games. But its a pass rush that has helped the SEC's fourth-best pass defense.

"I think the depth, the size, the speed, the athleticism, they’re excellent and obviously have been very productive," Sheridan said of Tennessee's front seven.

Pearce will be at the center of Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett's attention Saturday, and could be a defining factor of quarterback Jalen Milroe's overall production.

Alabama RBs Jam Miller, Justice Haynes vs Tennessee rush defense

Alabama is still trying to find its footing in the run game.

Much of the Crimson Tide 's seventh-ranked run offense in the SEC has been Milroe, who leads the team with 77 carries and 11 touchdown runs. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have had their share of successes as well, combining for 90 carries and averaging nearly 7 yards per touch.

But in SEC play, those totals are down to 14 carries a game between the pair of running backs, an average of 4.5 yards per touch and three touchdowns.

"They’re very critical to our offense," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said of Miller and Haynes. "They’re extremely athletic. They can do it all. They’re every-down backs in their own right. And we need to continue to grow and I think we took another step this week."

Miller and Haynes may be critical to Alabama's offense. But both will have to perform against a Tennessee run defense that's been incredibly stingy, allowing 2.2 yards per carry and 79.7 yards per game.

