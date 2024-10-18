Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    What experience vs Tennessee means for Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Ahead of Alabama football vs. Tennessee , Jalen Milroe is feeling "pretty confident."

    He knows what the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry means. He knows what it takes to beat a team like the Volunteers . In the days leading up to kickoff between the No. 7 Crimson Tide and the No. 19 Volunteers in Neyland Stadium, Milroe said that is when the hard work append.

    “It’s going to be a lot of fun playing in games like this,” Milroe said.

    It’s a game Milroe has experience in.

    As Alabama’s starting quarterback in the Crimson Tide ’s 34-20 win against Tennessee in 2023, Milroe had 220 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing 66.7% of his 21 pass attempts.

    Milroe was also on the roster for Alabama’s 52-21 win against Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, and for the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Volunteers in 2022 during Alabama’s most recent trip to Knoxville.

    Unlike the 2023 meeting, Milroe will be facing one of the better pass defenses in the SEC when going against Tennessee.

    Through six games, the Volunteers have the fourth-best pass defense in the conference, allowing 170.2 passing yards per game. Tennessee is one of two SEC defenses, along with Texas, to have allowed three passing touchdowns or less.

    Milroe has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his six games in 2024. He also has four interceptions in three SEC appearances, including two in his most recent game against South Carolina, moments Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Milroe will remember and correct.

    “Those tight game moments, we’re all in this together, and we want to continue to learn,” DeBoer said. “And so I’m gonna remind him, coach him up on the situations we’re in, how to apply the things we’ve talked about throughout the course of our time together so far. How to learn what’s happening (in) this game and then just continue to move on. And we just keep stacking these moments on top of these moments. He’ll remember anything that happened (in) this game. He’s going to remember what happened to him four weeks ago, and that’s what I love about him.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ou4fj_0wBuwSOk00

    Milroe has an idea of the defense he will face Saturday, calling the Tennessee unit “really,m really talented” and filled with physical athletes that add a lot of pressure on quarterbacks both in the run and pass game.

    Milroe knows the Tennessee rivalry, knows the emotion, the atmosphere, everything that goes into it. And it’s something he’s ready to face head on once again.

    “As players, when you go into college, that’s something you look forward to is great environments, playing in games like this,” Milroe said. “It’s just all about locking in and appreciating the moment, appreciate being in a situation where we are allowed to be our best us through preparation.”

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What experience vs Tennessee means for Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How do you pronounce Nico Iamaleava? How Alabama fans should say Tennessee QB's name
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer: 'I think his way will work' with Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile18 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy