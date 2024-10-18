Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee

Alabama football returns to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. This time, it's for a top-10 SEC matchup .

The No. 7 Crimson Tide will take on No. 10 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on ABC for the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.

Alabama has won 16 of its last 17 meetings against Tennessee , but lost its most recent road meeting with the Volunteers in 2022.

Who will play for Alabama Saturday afternoon?

Here is Alabama football's expected depth chart for the Crimson Tide's game vs. Tennessee.

Alabama football depth chart vs Tennessee

Head coach Kalen DeBoer (First year, 5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC)

Projected Alabama depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Nick Sheridan

Left tackle

Kadyn Proctor: 74, 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, sophomore

Miles McVay: 58, 6-foot-6, 342 pounds, redshirt freshman

Left guard

Tyler Booker: 52, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, junior

Olaus Alinen: 73, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, redshirt freshman

Center

Parker Brailsford: 72, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Roq Montgomery: 55, 6-foot-3, 337 pounds, redshirt freshman

Right guard

Jaeden Roberts: 77, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, redshirt junior

Geno VanDeMark: 56, 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

Elijah Pritchett: 57, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Wilkin Formby: 75, 6-foot-7, 324 pounds, redshirt freshman

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe: 4, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, redshirt junior

Ty Simpson: 15, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Running back

Jam Miller: 26, 5-foot-10, 218 pounds, junior

Justice Haynes: 22, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, sophomore

Tight end

CJ Dippre: 81, 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, senior

Robbie Ouzts: 45, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, senior

Josh Cuevas: 80, 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, redshirt junior

Wide receiver

Germie Bernard: 5, 6-foot-1, 209, junior

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior

Wide receiver

Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman

Caleb Odom: 18, 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver (slot)

Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior

Kobe Prentice: 6, 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, junior

Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman

Projected Alabama depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack

Bandit

LT Overton: 22, 6-foot-5, 283 pounds, junior

Jah-Marien Latham: 20, 6-foot-3, 278 pounds, redshirt senior

Jordan Renaud: 90, 6-foot-4, 268 pounds, redshirt freshman

Nose tackle

Tim Keenan III: 96, 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, redshirt junior

Damon Payne Jr.: 44, 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

Tim Smith: 50, 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, graduate

James Smith: 23, 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, sophomore

Wolf linebacker

Qua Russaw: 4, 6-foot-2, 251 pounds, redshirt freshman

Que Robinson: 34, 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, redshirt senior

Middle linebacker

Jihaad Campbell: 11, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, junior

Justin Jefferson: 15, 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, senior

Sting linebacker

Deontae Lawson: 0, 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, redshirt junior

Keanu Koht: 19, 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, redshirt junior

Cornerback

Domani Jackson: 1, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, junior

Jaylen Mbakwe: 9, 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, freshman

Cornerback

Zabien Brown: 2, 6-foot, 196 pounds, freshman

DaShawn Jones: 7, 6-foot, 185 pounds, redshirt junior

Strong safety

Malachi Moore: 13, 6-foot, 201 pounds, graduate

Kameron Howard: 6, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, sophomore

Free safety

Keon Sabb: 3, 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Bray Hubbard: 18, 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, sophomore

Husky

DeVonta Smith: 8, 6-foot, 205 pounds, redshirt junior

Red Morgan: 16, 6-foot, 186 pounds, freshman

King Mack: 5, 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, sophomore

Projected Alabama depth chart: Special teams

Special teams coordinator: Jay Nunez

Kicker

Graham Nicholson: 14, 6-foot, 183 pounds, senior

Conor Talty: 31, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, redshirt freshman

Punter

James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior

Long snapper

Kneeland Hibbett: 48, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, senior

Holder

James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior

Punt returner

Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman

Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman

Kick returner

Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman

Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee