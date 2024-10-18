Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee

Alabama football returns to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. This time, it's for a top-10 SEC matchup .
The No. 7 Crimson Tide will take on No. 10 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on ABC for the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.
Alabama has won 16 of its last 17 meetings against Tennessee , but lost its most recent road meeting with the Volunteers in 2022.
Who will play for Alabama Saturday afternoon?
Here is Alabama football's expected depth chart for the Crimson Tide's game vs. Tennessee.
Alabama football depth chart vs Tennessee
Head coach Kalen DeBoer (First year, 5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC)
Projected Alabama depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Nick Sheridan
Left tackle
- Kadyn Proctor: 74, 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, sophomore
- Miles McVay: 58, 6-foot-6, 342 pounds, redshirt freshman
Left guard
- Tyler Booker: 52, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, junior
- Olaus Alinen: 73, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, redshirt freshman
Center
- Parker Brailsford: 72, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
- Roq Montgomery: 55, 6-foot-3, 337 pounds, redshirt freshman
Right guard
- Jaeden Roberts: 77, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, redshirt junior
- Geno VanDeMark: 56, 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
- Elijah Pritchett: 57, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, redshirt sophomore
- Wilkin Formby: 75, 6-foot-7, 324 pounds, redshirt freshman
Quarterback
- Jalen Milroe: 4, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, redshirt junior
- Ty Simpson: 15, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Running back
- Jam Miller: 26, 5-foot-10, 218 pounds, junior
- Justice Haynes: 22, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, sophomore
Tight end
- CJ Dippre: 81, 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, senior
- Robbie Ouzts: 45, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, senior
- Josh Cuevas: 80, 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, redshirt junior
Wide receiver
- Germie Bernard: 5, 6-foot-1, 209, junior
- Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior
Wide receiver
- Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman
- Caleb Odom: 18, 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver (slot)
- Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior
- Kobe Prentice: 6, 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, junior
- Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman
Projected Alabama depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack
Bandit
- LT Overton: 22, 6-foot-5, 283 pounds, junior
- Jah-Marien Latham: 20, 6-foot-3, 278 pounds, redshirt senior
- Jordan Renaud: 90, 6-foot-4, 268 pounds, redshirt freshman
Nose tackle
- Tim Keenan III: 96, 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, redshirt junior
- Damon Payne Jr.: 44, 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
- Tim Smith: 50, 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, graduate
- James Smith: 23, 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, sophomore
Wolf linebacker
- Qua Russaw: 4, 6-foot-2, 251 pounds, redshirt freshman
- Que Robinson: 34, 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, redshirt senior
Middle linebacker
- Jihaad Campbell: 11, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, junior
- Justin Jefferson: 15, 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, senior
Sting linebacker
- Deontae Lawson: 0, 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, redshirt junior
- Keanu Koht: 19, 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, redshirt junior
Cornerback
- Domani Jackson: 1, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, junior
- Jaylen Mbakwe: 9, 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, freshman
Cornerback
- Zabien Brown: 2, 6-foot, 196 pounds, freshman
- DaShawn Jones: 7, 6-foot, 185 pounds, redshirt junior
Strong safety
- Malachi Moore: 13, 6-foot, 201 pounds, graduate
- Kameron Howard: 6, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, sophomore
Free safety
- Keon Sabb: 3, 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, redshirt sophomore
- Bray Hubbard: 18, 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, sophomore
Husky
- DeVonta Smith: 8, 6-foot, 205 pounds, redshirt junior
- Red Morgan: 16, 6-foot, 186 pounds, freshman
- King Mack: 5, 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, sophomore
Projected Alabama depth chart: Special teams
Special teams coordinator: Jay Nunez
Kicker
- Graham Nicholson: 14, 6-foot, 183 pounds, senior
- Conor Talty: 31, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, redshirt freshman
Punter
- James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior
Long snapper
- Kneeland Hibbett: 48, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, senior
Holder
- James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior
Punt returner
- Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman
- Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman
Kick returner
- Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman
- Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior
- Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior
Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee
Comments / 0