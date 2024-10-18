Open in App
    Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama football returns to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. This time, it's for a top-10 SEC matchup .

    The No. 7 Crimson Tide will take on No. 10 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on ABC for the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.

    Alabama has won 16 of its last 17 meetings against Tennessee , but lost its most recent road meeting with the Volunteers in 2022.

    Who will play for Alabama Saturday afternoon?

    Here is Alabama football's expected depth chart for the Crimson Tide's game vs. Tennessee.

    Alabama football depth chart vs Tennessee

    Head coach Kalen DeBoer (First year, 5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC)

    Projected Alabama depth chart: Offense

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6UeS_0wBuWlMN00

    Offensive coordinator: Nick Sheridan

    Left tackle

    • Kadyn Proctor: 74, 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, sophomore
    • Miles McVay: 58, 6-foot-6, 342 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Left guard

    • Tyler Booker: 52, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, junior
    • Olaus Alinen: 73, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Center

    • Parker Brailsford: 72, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
    • Roq Montgomery: 55, 6-foot-3, 337 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Right guard

    • Jaeden Roberts: 77, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, redshirt junior
    • Geno VanDeMark: 56, 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, redshirt junior

    Right tackle

    • Elijah Pritchett: 57, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, redshirt sophomore
    • Wilkin Formby: 75, 6-foot-7, 324 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Quarterback

    • Jalen Milroe: 4, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, redshirt junior
    • Ty Simpson: 15, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, redshirt sophomore

    Running back

    • Jam Miller: 26, 5-foot-10, 218 pounds, junior
    • Justice Haynes: 22, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, sophomore

    Tight end

    • CJ Dippre: 81, 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, senior
    • Robbie Ouzts: 45, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, senior
    • Josh Cuevas: 80, 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, redshirt junior

    Wide receiver

    • Germie Bernard: 5, 6-foot-1, 209, junior
    • Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior

    Wide receiver

    • Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman
    • Caleb Odom: 18, 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, freshman

    Wide receiver (slot)

    • Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior
    • Kobe Prentice: 6, 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, junior
    • Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Projected Alabama depth chart: Defense

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DMz7_0wBuWlMN00

    Defensive coordinator: Kane Wommack

    Bandit

    • LT Overton: 22, 6-foot-5, 283 pounds, junior
    • Jah-Marien Latham: 20, 6-foot-3, 278 pounds, redshirt senior
    • Jordan Renaud: 90, 6-foot-4, 268 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Nose tackle

    • Tim Keenan III: 96, 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, redshirt junior
    • Damon Payne Jr.: 44, 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

    Defensive tackle

    • Tim Smith: 50, 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, graduate
    • James Smith: 23, 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, sophomore

    Wolf linebacker

    • Qua Russaw: 4, 6-foot-2, 251 pounds, redshirt freshman
    • Que Robinson: 34, 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, redshirt senior

    Middle linebacker

    • Jihaad Campbell: 11, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, junior
    • Justin Jefferson: 15, 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, senior

    Sting linebacker

    • Deontae Lawson: 0, 6-foot-2, 239 pounds, redshirt junior
    • Keanu Koht: 19, 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, redshirt junior

    Cornerback

    • Domani Jackson: 1, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, junior
    • Jaylen Mbakwe: 9, 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, freshman

    Cornerback

    • Zabien Brown: 2, 6-foot, 196 pounds, freshman
    • DaShawn Jones: 7, 6-foot, 185 pounds, redshirt junior

    Strong safety

    • Malachi Moore: 13, 6-foot, 201 pounds, graduate
    • Kameron Howard: 6, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, sophomore

    Free safety

    • Keon Sabb: 3, 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, redshirt sophomore
    • Bray Hubbard: 18, 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, sophomore

    Husky

    • DeVonta Smith: 8, 6-foot, 205 pounds, redshirt junior
    • Red Morgan: 16, 6-foot, 186 pounds, freshman
    • King Mack: 5, 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, sophomore

    Projected Alabama depth chart: Special teams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMTRF_0wBuWlMN00

    Special teams coordinator: Jay Nunez

    Kicker

    • Graham Nicholson: 14, 6-foot, 183 pounds, senior
    • Conor Talty: 31, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, redshirt freshman

    Punter

    • James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior

    Long snapper

    • Kneeland Hibbett: 48, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, senior

    Holder

    • James Burnip: 86, 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, redshirt senior

    Punt returner

    • Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman
    • Ryan Williams: 2, 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman

    Kick returner

    • Cole Adams: 7, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, redshirt freshman
    • Kendrick Law: 1, 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, junior
    • Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 3, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, junior

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Who's starting for Alabama Saturday? Alabama football projected depth chart vs Tennessee

