    Shaun Alexander named grand marshal for University of Alabama homecoming parade

    By Jasmine Hollie, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Former Crimson Tide football player Shaun Alexander has been named grand marshal for the 2024 University of Alabama homecoming parade.

    Alexander played running back for UA from 1996-99. He held the school record for most rushing yards for 16 years and most rushing touchdowns for 10 years. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All SEC selection in 1999, according to UA news release.

    Alexander will lead the homecoming parade, which will be held Oct. 26 in downtown Tuscaloosa, before the Crimson Tide football team takes on the Missouri Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    The parade will begin at Hudson Poole Fine Jewelers on Greensboro Avenue, turning east onto University Boulevard and continuing through to the UA campus.

    The parade will take place about five hours before kickoff, which hasn't been set yet. According to Southeastern Conference, the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ABC or the SEC Network. A decision on the kickoff time is expected Oct. 21.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LjuQ_0wAKP0OL00

    The 2024 homecoming festivities will start Oct. 20, beginning with a Roll Tide Run. Other events include Paint the Town Red, a day of service, the Spades and Lawns Games tournament, the National Panhellenic Council step show and more.

    UA fans are invited to the homecoming pep rally beginning at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on the Quad, followed by a bonfire. The pep rally will include the announcement of the homecoming queen, along with performances by the Million Dollar Band and UA cheerleaders and appearances by UA's elephant mascot Big Al and guest speakers.

    The theme of this year's homecoming is "New Era, Same Standard."

    For more information, go to homecoming.sa.ua.edu .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3yNW_0wAKP0OL00

    Shaun Alexander's achievements

    Alexander, a native of Florence, Kentucky, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2005, the same year he led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. In nine seasons as a pro, Alexander rushed for 9,453 yards and scored 100 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, the release states.

    In 2019, the Freshman Player of the Year Award was initiated by the Football Writers Association of America. The national collegiate award is named in honor of Alexander and his stellar freshman season with the Crimson Tide.

    Alexander will also serve as an honorary captain for the homecoming game, along with Chris Samuels. Samuels, a Mobile native, played offensive tackle at UA from 1996-99. He earned All-American honors and the Outland Trophy while at UA. He was the third pick of the 2000 NFL Draft and played his entire career in Washington, where he was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

    Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Shaun Alexander named grand marshal for University of Alabama homecoming parade

    idontcare
    1d ago
    1 of the best runningbacks in college and the NFL. The Seahawks should be ashamed for denying him the single season rushing record.
