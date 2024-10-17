When No. 7 Alabama football takes the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a date with No. 10 Tennessee, it will add another top-10 SEC matchup to the Crimson Tide history books.

Since the start of the US LBM Coaches Poll in 1992, Alabama has participated in 30 games in which both the Crimson Tide and its SEC opponent where ranked in the top-10. Saturday afternoon will be No. 31 with No. 7 Alabama facing No. 10 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Alabama has historically dominated its rivalry with Tennessee , having won in 16 of its last 17 meetings against the Volunteers . But Saturday's game carries a bit more weight.

Nine of Alabama's 30 games between two top-10 SEC teams have been on the road for the Crimson Tide, including, most recently, Alabama's 52-49 loss to Tennessee Oct. 15, 2022. Alabama's last road win as a top-10 team against another top-10 SEC team came against LSU Nov. 3, 2018.

A top-10 Alabama team has faced a top-10 Tennessee team twice since 1992. The Crimson Tide lost both games: 2022 (52-49) and 1996 (20-13).

Alabama has won seven of 10 meetings at home against a top-10 SEC opponent as a top-10 team. The Crimson Tide's most recent win came in a 41-34 win against Georgia on Sept. 28.

In neutral-site games such as the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff, Alabama has posted an 8-3 record, including the Crimson Tide's 27-24 SEC championship win against Georgia on Dec. 2, 2023.

Overall, Alabama has 20 wins in 30 games as a top-10 team facing another top-10 SEC opponent. The Crimson Tide will try for win 21 Saturday afternoon.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How has Alabama football fared in top-10 SEC matchups before facing No. 10 Tennessee?