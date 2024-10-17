Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Alabama basketball roster 2024-25: Fierce freshmen, top transfers and returning starters

    By Emilee Smarr, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama basketball ’s 2024-25 roster might be the most complete the Crimson Tide has ever seen.

    During a recent appearance on " Hey Coach ," Nate Oats expressed his excitement for the group hitting the floor this season. Entering his sixth year in Tuscaloosa, he set high expectations for the team’s six returning Final Four roster members, plus the four transfer additions and four freshman who hope to be part of their own NCAA Tournament run.

    “With as much talent and as highly-rated as they are, sometimes you may think that you get a little bit of arrogance and stuff that comes with that, but I really haven’t seen that with this group,” Oats said.

    “We’ve got the most depth I think we’ve ever had since I’ve been here and it’s a luxury. … It’s also a problem ,because you’ve got to figure out minutes, but I think we’ve got great kids that are all about winning.”

    Here is a breakdown of Alabama's roster for the coming season.

    Point guards: Aden Holloway and Mark Sears

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0MFe_0wAK34xK00

    Auburn transfer Aden Holloway would be the shoo-in to start had second-team consensus All-America and first-team All-SEC member Mark Sears not returned to Tuscaloosa for his final year of eligibility. No one ever complained about depth, though, and the Crimson Tide has a whole lot of it with Holloway, who averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 assists per game last season, and four-star freshman Labaron Philon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGNiI_0wAK34xK00

    Another year of Sears: Mark Sears on his decision to return to Alabama basketball

    Crimson Tide recruiting: Where did 4-star Jaden Toombs commit? More Alabama basketball big man prospects to know

    Oats has seen Holloway’s shooting skills as being better than expected, so there’s potential to see more of him in the No. 2 spot, especially with the exit of Aaron Estrada.

    Shooting guards: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette

    Alabama brings the most experience at this position but probably won’t get a big chunk of it back until January. Per Oats, South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood sustained an ankle injury and had surgery that will likely leave him benched until about the time conference play begins. The Crimson Tide has graduate senior Latrell Wrightsell Jr., coming off of a season highlighted by a career-best 44.7% shooting from the arc and another shot-sinking transfer addition in Houston Mallette from Pepperdine. If Wrightsell were to miss time before Youngblood’s return, things could get tricky.

    Small forward: Derrion Reid and Naas Cunningham Jr.

    The ceiling is high here with two five-star freshmen, but they'll need to get healthy. Both were out on the first day of open practice for the 2024-25 season. Reid is week-to-week with a hand injury, while Cunningham is day-to-day with a groin injury. When they’re back in action, relentless rebounding and some electric put-back dunks from the 6-foot-8 Reid and speedy ball-handling skills to go with a smooth jumper from the 6-7 Cunningham will enrich the Crimson Tide's offense.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UgQo_0wAK34xK00

    Should injury continue to threaten the rookies, returning forward Mouhamed Dioubate is a solid answer to make an impact, offering a little more experience as a sophomore and a versatile skillset with a 6-7 frame.

    Power forward: Grant Nelson and Jarin Stevenson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357aSL_0wAK34xK00

    Alabama should see a lot of production in this role this season. The 6-11 Grant Nelson, who was the Crimson Tide’s leading rebounder with four double-doubles en route to the Final Four, gets the chance to shine thanks to the arrival of Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers. Meanwhile, year two of Jarin Stevenson should see one of the team’s top NBA prospects turning up the heat to improve his draft stock.

    Center: Clifford Omoruyi and Aiden Sherrell

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43I62o_0wAK34xK00

    Omoruyi offers the rim protection that Alabama found itself needing time and time again last season. An elite defender with a 7-6 wingspan averaged nearly three blocks and more than eight rebounds per game for a struggling Scarlet Knights team, giving Oats a much-needed piece for the rotation. With Nelson being able to focus on his duties at power forward, minutes open up for freshman Aiden Sherrell, who’s listed as a forward, but has the 6-10, 200-pound build to be effective at the No. 5 spot.

    Emilee Smarr covers Alabama basketball and Crimson Tide athletics for the Tuscaloosa News. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball roster 2024-25: Fierce freshmen, top transfers and returning starters

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Rachel
    1d ago
    Roll Tide, baby! I'm ready for basketball 🏀!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How has Alabama football fared in top-10 SEC matchups before facing No. 10 Tennessee?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    How do you pronounce Nico Iamaleava? How Alabama fans should say Tennessee QB's name
    The Tuscaloosa News6 hours ago
    What experience vs Tennessee means for Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    What to know about Alabama vs. Wake Forest exhibition in Birmingham: Times, tickets, parking
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena3 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer: 'I think his way will work' with Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News23 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post18 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy