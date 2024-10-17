Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    How Alabama football is approaching first Tennessee rivalry game in Kalen DeBoer era

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Ryan Williams' rankings of Alabama football rivalries has not changed since he was a kid.

    It was always the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn first, with his dad being a former Tigers cornerback. But Williams remembers "The Third Saturday in October" too, name-dropping Peyton Manning and Jalin Hyatt as the players he thinks of first when it comes to the Volunteers .

    "I typically think of the ones where we didn't do as well, so then it adds to the fuel," Williams said.

    In the 17 editions of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry Williams has been alive for, he has not seen much other than Crimson Tide successes. The Volunteers' only win against the Crimson Tide since 2007 was a 52-49 win in Knoxville in 2022.

    It's a rivalry that carries weight in Tuscaloosa, something Kalen DeBoer has come to understand as he leads a new era of Crimson Tide football. But it's also a rivalry DeBoer and the rest of the team is approaching from a larger lens.

    "As a coach, they're all big and you take one at a time. But certainly understand the significance of the rivalry," DeBoer said. "Guys are going to be very motivated to go out and do their best and prepare well and be great on Saturday."

    Alabama football vs. Tennessee: 'We can make it what we want to make it'

    Freddie Roach knows the significance of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry more than most. And he's had the chance for his fair share of victory cigars.

    When Roach was an award-winning linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2002-05, Alabama split its four meetings against Tennessee. In his first Alabama stint as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2008-10, the Crimson Tide outscored the Volunteers 82-29 in three wins. And since his return to the Alabama as its defensive line coach in 2020, the Crimson Tide have won three of four against Tennessee.

    But Roach isn't buying in on the rivalry noise.

    "We can make it what we want to make it," Roach said. "But at the end of the day, it's the game of football."

    Alabama-Tennessee was a rivalry Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan was once on the other side of, working as a graduate assistant for the Volunteers from 2014-16.

    "I think just the passion, the intensity of the game, that’s what stands out the most," Sheridan said. "The environments that you compete in are as good as it gets in college football."

    Each of Alabama's past three losses to Tennessee in 2022, 2006 and 2004 have come in Neyland Stadium.

    Neyland Stadium is a venue safety Malachi Moore has played in twice: one a 48-17 drubbing of the Volunteers; the other, a heartbreaking 52-49 last-second loss.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMpGb_0wAK334b00

    "Every game feels like a rivalry to us because every team wants to come out and beat Alabama," Moore said. "And to me, I don't like every team we go against."

    But where does Moore rank "The Third Saturday in October" among Alabama's rivalries?

    As a kid, Moore admitted, he had the Iron Bowl No. 1.

    "I didn't know, no better," Moore said.

    Now Moore knows that many think the Tennessee rivalry is bigger than the Crimson Tide's rivalry with Auburn. He knows how big it is. But, almost instantaneously, Moore backed off.

    "Just like any SEC opponent on the road," Moore said, "it's going to be a hostile environment."

    Alabama kicks off against Tennessee at 2:30 CT Saturday on ABC from Neyland Stadium.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How Alabama football is approaching first Tennessee rivalry game in Kalen DeBoer era

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How has Alabama football fared in top-10 SEC matchups before facing No. 10 Tennessee?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    How do you pronounce Nico Iamaleava? How Alabama fans should say Tennessee QB's name
    The Tuscaloosa News5 hours ago
    What experience vs Tennessee means for Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    What to know about Alabama vs. Wake Forest exhibition in Birmingham: Times, tickets, parking
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer: 'I think his way will work' with Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News22 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy