How Alabama football is approaching first Tennessee rivalry game in Kalen DeBoer era

Ryan Williams' rankings of Alabama football rivalries has not changed since he was a kid.

It was always the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn first, with his dad being a former Tigers cornerback. But Williams remembers "The Third Saturday in October" too, name-dropping Peyton Manning and Jalin Hyatt as the players he thinks of first when it comes to the Volunteers .

"I typically think of the ones where we didn't do as well, so then it adds to the fuel," Williams said.

In the 17 editions of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry Williams has been alive for, he has not seen much other than Crimson Tide successes. The Volunteers' only win against the Crimson Tide since 2007 was a 52-49 win in Knoxville in 2022.

It's a rivalry that carries weight in Tuscaloosa, something Kalen DeBoer has come to understand as he leads a new era of Crimson Tide football. But it's also a rivalry DeBoer and the rest of the team is approaching from a larger lens.

"As a coach, they're all big and you take one at a time. But certainly understand the significance of the rivalry," DeBoer said. "Guys are going to be very motivated to go out and do their best and prepare well and be great on Saturday."

Alabama football vs. Tennessee: 'We can make it what we want to make it'

Freddie Roach knows the significance of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry more than most. And he's had the chance for his fair share of victory cigars.

When Roach was an award-winning linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2002-05, Alabama split its four meetings against Tennessee. In his first Alabama stint as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2008-10, the Crimson Tide outscored the Volunteers 82-29 in three wins. And since his return to the Alabama as its defensive line coach in 2020, the Crimson Tide have won three of four against Tennessee.

But Roach isn't buying in on the rivalry noise.

"We can make it what we want to make it," Roach said. "But at the end of the day, it's the game of football."

Alabama-Tennessee was a rivalry Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan was once on the other side of, working as a graduate assistant for the Volunteers from 2014-16.

"I think just the passion, the intensity of the game, that’s what stands out the most," Sheridan said. "The environments that you compete in are as good as it gets in college football."

Each of Alabama's past three losses to Tennessee in 2022, 2006 and 2004 have come in Neyland Stadium.

Neyland Stadium is a venue safety Malachi Moore has played in twice: one a 48-17 drubbing of the Volunteers; the other, a heartbreaking 52-49 last-second loss.

"Every game feels like a rivalry to us because every team wants to come out and beat Alabama," Moore said. "And to me, I don't like every team we go against."

But where does Moore rank "The Third Saturday in October" among Alabama's rivalries?

As a kid, Moore admitted, he had the Iron Bowl No. 1.

"I didn't know, no better," Moore said.

Now Moore knows that many think the Tennessee rivalry is bigger than the Crimson Tide's rivalry with Auburn. He knows how big it is. But, almost instantaneously, Moore backed off.

"Just like any SEC opponent on the road," Moore said, "it's going to be a hostile environment."

Alabama kicks off against Tennessee at 2:30 CT Saturday on ABC from Neyland Stadium.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How Alabama football is approaching first Tennessee rivalry game in Kalen DeBoer era