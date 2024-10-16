Reading the panic meter for Alabama football, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss

Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned.
Don't put this all on Kalen DeBoer. He's coaching the roster he inherited, and Alabama's survive-and-advance approach has been ongoing since the 2021 season. But, the Crimson Tide is in jeopardy of missing the playoff, especially if it loses to Tennessee. And that won't go over well in Tuscaloosa.
Tennessee
Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned.
What happened to Josh Heupel's offense? It's gone into hiding. As impressive as Tennessee's defense has been, the challenge becomes tougher with Alabama coming to town and a road game at Georgia still on the scheudle, too. If Alabama beats the Vols, then Tennessee's playoff hopes start to look awfully bleak.
Georgia
Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned. (And keep the panic button handy.)
Preseason No. 1 Georgia will be in danger of missing the playoff if it loses Saturday at Texas. That would mark Georgia's second loss, and the schedule still includes games against Ole Miss, Tennessee and suddenly plucky Georgia Tech. Georgia can either find its footing by beating Texas or move deep into the woods (and into panic zone) with a loss.
Ole Miss
Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Panicking.
This was supposed to be Ole Miss' dream season. The Rebels' NIL collective poured resources into the transfer portal and invested in giving Lane Kiffin a better defense. At the season's midpoint, the Rebels have losses to Kentucky and LSU. And, gulp, Georgia remains on the schedule. What happens if Ole Miss finishes with a disappointing 9-3 or 8-4 record? Surely Kiffin wouldn't grow a wandering eye for Florida ... would he?
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0