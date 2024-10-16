Open in App
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Reading the panic meter for Alabama football, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss

    By Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A75L9_0w8qD70x00

    They're starting to sweat in Tennessee . They're pulling their hair out in Alabama . They're wondering in Georgia when the mean machine broke down . And at Ole Miss ? Oof. It's bleak.

    Robust Texas looks like a near-lock for the College Football Playoff.

    Elsewhere in the SEC, it's hold on tight.

    On this edition of " SEC Football Unfiltered ," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams bust out the panic meter and take a reading of Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss , and they're pounding the panic button for one of those four programs.

    iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

    Here's the reading on the panic scale:

    Alabama

    Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned.

    Don't put this all on Kalen DeBoer. He's coaching the roster he inherited, and Alabama's survive-and-advance approach has been ongoing since the 2021 season. But, the Crimson Tide is in jeopardy of missing the playoff, especially if it loses to Tennessee. And that won't go over well in Tuscaloosa.

    Tennessee

    Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned.

    What happened to Josh Heupel's offense? It's gone into hiding. As impressive as Tennessee's defense has been, the challenge becomes tougher with Alabama coming to town and a road game at Georgia still on the scheudle, too. If Alabama beats the Vols, then Tennessee's playoff hopes start to look awfully bleak.

    Georgia

    Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Concerned. (And keep the panic button handy.)

    Preseason No. 1 Georgia will be in danger of missing the playoff if it loses Saturday at Texas. That would mark Georgia's second loss, and the schedule still includes games against Ole Miss, Tennessee and suddenly plucky Georgia Tech. Georgia can either find its footing by beating Texas or move deep into the woods (and into panic zone) with a loss.

    Ole Miss

    Not concerned, concerned, or panicking: Panicking.

    This was supposed to be Ole Miss' dream season. The Rebels' NIL collective poured resources into the transfer portal and invested in giving Lane Kiffin a better defense. At the season's midpoint, the Rebels have losses to Kentucky and LSU. And, gulp, Georgia remains on the schedule. What happens if Ole Miss finishes with a disappointing 9-3 or 8-4 record? Surely Kiffin wouldn't grow a wandering eye for Florida ... would he?

    Later in the episode

    ∎ A temperature check on Billy Napier's situation at Florida and a discussion of who could replace Napier, if not Kiffin.

    Week 8 picks!

    Picks against the spread:

    Alabama (-2.5) at Tennessee

    Toppmeyer: Alabama; Adams: Tennessee

    Auburn at Missouri (-5.5)

    Toppmeyer: Missouri; Adams: Missouri

    South Carolina at Oklahoma (-2.5)

    Toppmeyer: Oklahoma; Adams: South Carolina

    LSU (-3) at Arkansas

    Toppmeyer: Arkansas; Adams: LSU

    Kentucky at Florida (-2)

    Toppmeyer: Florida; Adams: Florida

    Georgia vs. Texas (-3.5)

    Toppmeyer: Texas; Adams: Texas

    Lock of the week

    Toppmeyer: East Carolina at Army (-14.5) ; Adams: Kent State at Bowling Green (-20.5)

    Season records

    Toppmeyer : 25-13 (4-2 last week); Adams : 21-17 (2-4 last week).

    Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered

    Apple

    Spotify

    iHeart

    Google

    Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist. John Adams is the senior sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. S ubscribe to the SEC Football Unfiltered podcast, and check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox .

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Reading the panic meter for Alabama football, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss

