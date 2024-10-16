Dozens of dogs and their owners had a tail-wagging good time Oct. 13 during the third annual Dogtoberfest in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The event included a parade of pooches around Capitol Park, where Alabama's capital was housed from 1825 to 1846, and a pet blessing by the Rev. Paul Pradat of Christ Episcopal Church .

The parade featured costume contests, paw portraits, face painting and a Neiman Barkus dog shop.

Dogtoberfest was hosted by ReUnited, United Way of West Alabama’s retiree-led leadership society and benefited local animal support programs, including the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

According to the United Way of West Alabama's website, the ReUnited group is designed to create ways for retirees to serve the community through mentoring, social networking, philanthropic and volunteer opportunities. For more information, go to www.uwwa.org .

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Pooches in the park: United Way's ReUnited group sponsors Dogtoberfest