Buy for Rise will feature bargains from Tuscaloosa area retailers

Attention shoppers: One of Tuscaloosa's top fundraisers, featuring bargains from dozens of local retailers on merchandise ranging from clothing to home décor, is coming up.

The University of Alabama Rise Center will host the 21st annual Buy for Rise sale Oct. 18-19 at 600 Johnny Stallings Drive. Shoppers can browse deeply discounted items from these local retailers: Effie’s, Lou and Co, Bossi, Wonderfully Made, Confetti Interiors, Part Two, Bradley’s Market, Alexandra’s and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rise Center, a preschool program that serves children with disabilities and their typically developing peers from ages eight weeks to 5 years old.

“Rise Center is looking forward to celebrating Buy for Rise’s 21st year,” said Riane Sullivan, assistant director of the Rise Center, in a news release.

“For two decades, the Tuscaloosa community and merchants so generously donate to this fundraiser each year and help make it a successful event," Sullivan said. "The funds raised from Buy for Rise help ensure children with varying abilities receive services at no cost to the family.”

Buy for Rise will begin with a preview party from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 18, with some items up to 75% off the regular price.

A golden ticket, which costs $100, allows the holder entry at 4:30 p.m., while a $15 presale general admission ticket or $20 ticket at the door allows the holder entry at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Rise Center or online at the Rise Center’s website.

The preview party will also include light refreshments, beverages and music.

The sale will continue from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, with free admission and a 90% discount on items.

Buy for Rise is the school’s second-largest fundraiser of the year, right behind Chip In For Rise, a golf tournament held in the spring.

The Rise Center is part of the UA College of Human Environmental Sciences. The center serves more than 100 children, over 50% with special needs, in their five-day-a-week program and therapeutic playgroup.

The inclusive early childhood education program not only benefits families in the community, but it also serves as a practicum and internship site for students from UA and other colleges.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Buy for Rise will feature bargains from Tuscaloosa area retailers