Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    What Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt heading into Week 8

    By Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBe98_0w7HBrB400

    The 2024 Alabama high school football season is quickly approaching postseason play.

    In the AHSAA , only three weeks of the regular season remain with the first four rounds of playoffs set to be played Nov. 8-29 with the Super 7 Championships being held Dec. 4-6. In the AISA, the state championship will be held Nov. 21.

    Some playoff spots have already been secured while other teams are still looking for their spot. Here's an outlook on which Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt:

    Class 7A, Region 3

    Eliminated: Hillcrest (4-4, 1-4), Tuscaloosa County (0-7, 0-5)

    Hillcrest has two region games remaining at Prattville (Oct. 18) and at Oak Mountain (Oct. 25), but even winning out the remainder of the season would not secure it a playoff bid.

    Class 6A, Region 4

    Clinched: Northridge (5-3, 3-2)

    Likely to miss: Central (4-4, 2-3)

    Eliminated: Brookwood (0-8, 0-4), Paul W. Bryant (0-7, 0-4)

    With its win over Paul W. Bryant last week, Northridge clinched a playoff spot. Central has one region game left against region leader Hueytown that it must win but Northridge has the head-to-head win over the Falcons.

    Class 5A, Region 3

    Clinched: Demopolis (5-2, 4-0), Northside (7-1, 4-1)

    50/50: Sipsey Valley (4-4, 1-3)

    The Oct. 25 showdown between Northside and Demopolis will secure the region champion. Sipsey Valley is right on the cusp for a playoff bid currently sitting in fifth place, still having yet to face Montevallo and Selma.

    Class 4A, Region 4

    Clinched: Bibb County (7-1, 5-0)

    Likely to miss: American Christian (2-5, 2-3), West Blocton (3-4, 2-3)

    Eliminated: Holt (3-5, 0-5)

    Bibb County has secured a playoff spot but seeding is still to be determined with its upcoming matchup against Pleasant Grove. American Christian currently sits and fifth in the region and must win out vs. Oak Grove and Holt to help its playoff chances. West Blocton, currently in sixth, faces must-win games against Pleasant Grove and Tarrant but the Patriots have the head-to-head win over the Tigers.

    Class 4A, Region 5

    50/50: Fayette County

    Fayette County currently sits in fourth in the region with games against Good Hope and Hamilton left on its schedule. It could lock a playoff spot this week with a win over Good Hope and a Hamilton loss to Haleyville.

    Class 3A, Region 3

    Likely to make: Hale County (5-2, 3-2), Greensboro (4-3, 3-2)

    Eliminated: Sumter Central (0-8, 0-5)

    Hale County sits in the No. 3 spot with region games coming up against vs. Sumter Central (Oct. 18) and at Dallas County (Oct. 25). Greensboro is in the No. 4 spot with games vs. Thorsby (Oct. 18) and at Thomasville (Oct. 25).

    NORTHSIDE FOOTBALL: 'We weren't worried': How Northside football has navigated reclassification from Class 4A to 5A

    WEEK 8 SCHEDULES: Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 8 schedules

    Class 3A, Region 5

    Clinched: Winfield (7-1, 5-0), Gordo (7-1, 4-1)

    Winfield is one win away from clinching the region championship.

    Class 2A, Region 5

    Clinched: Tuscaloosa Academy (7-0, 5-0)

    50/50: Aliceville (3-4, 2-2), Greene County (4-4, 2-3), Sulligent (3-4, 2-2)

    Eliminated: Lamar County (2-5, 0-4)

    It is down to Aliceville, Greene County and Sulligent to determine the three and four seeds. The Yellow Jackets are set to host the Blue Devils Oct. 25.

    Class 1A, Region 3

    Clinched: Linden (6-2, 5-0), University Charter School (6-1, 4-1)

    Likely to make: Holy Spirit (2-6, 2-3).

    Eliminated: Pickens Academy (1-6, 1-3)

    University Charter School hosts Linden on Oct. 25 in what will determine the region champion. Holy Spirit has one region game left at Choctaw County Oct. 18 but is in prime position for a playoff spot.

    Class 1A, Region 5

    Clinched: Berry (6-1, 4-1), Hubbertville (6-1, 4-1)

    Likely to make: Pickens County (3-5, 3-2)

    Eliminated: South Lamar (1-6, 1-4)

    Pickens County still awaits matchups at Berry and vs. Marion County. A win over Marion County would clinch the Tornadoes' playoff spot.

    AISA AA Region 2

    Likely to miss: Southern Academy (1-7, 1-3)

    Southern Academy is in fifth place in region play with one region game left on its schedule at Wilcox Academy on Oct. 18.

    AISA A Region 1

    Eliminated: North River Christian Academy (0-8, 0-7)

    AISA 8-man

    Likely to make: Tuscaloosa Christian (5-3, 3-2)

    With one region game left on its schedule vs. Victory Christian on Oct. 18, Tuscaloosa Christian is in good standing for a playoff bid, currently sitting in third place in the region.

    Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com . Follow her on X @annaesnyder2.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt heading into Week 8

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How has Alabama football fared in top-10 SEC matchups before facing No. 10 Tennessee?
    The Tuscaloosa News3 hours ago
    Alabama football vs Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report, betting odds
    The Tuscaloosa News3 hours ago
    Alabama football adds commitment from 2025 junior college DE Kevonte Henry. What to know
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Alabama football WR Ryan Williams agrees with Jeremiah Smith: 'We're the top two in the country'
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal15 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy