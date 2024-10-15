What Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt heading into Week 8

The 2024 Alabama high school football season is quickly approaching postseason play.

In the AHSAA , only three weeks of the regular season remain with the first four rounds of playoffs set to be played Nov. 8-29 with the Super 7 Championships being held Dec. 4-6. In the AISA, the state championship will be held Nov. 21.

Some playoff spots have already been secured while other teams are still looking for their spot. Here's an outlook on which Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt:

Class 7A, Region 3

Eliminated: Hillcrest (4-4, 1-4), Tuscaloosa County (0-7, 0-5)

Hillcrest has two region games remaining at Prattville (Oct. 18) and at Oak Mountain (Oct. 25), but even winning out the remainder of the season would not secure it a playoff bid.

Class 6A, Region 4

Clinched: Northridge (5-3, 3-2)

Likely to miss: Central (4-4, 2-3)

Eliminated: Brookwood (0-8, 0-4), Paul W. Bryant (0-7, 0-4)

With its win over Paul W. Bryant last week, Northridge clinched a playoff spot. Central has one region game left against region leader Hueytown that it must win but Northridge has the head-to-head win over the Falcons.

Class 5A, Region 3

Clinched: Demopolis (5-2, 4-0), Northside (7-1, 4-1)

50/50: Sipsey Valley (4-4, 1-3)

The Oct. 25 showdown between Northside and Demopolis will secure the region champion. Sipsey Valley is right on the cusp for a playoff bid currently sitting in fifth place, still having yet to face Montevallo and Selma.

Class 4A, Region 4

Clinched: Bibb County (7-1, 5-0)

Likely to miss: American Christian (2-5, 2-3), West Blocton (3-4, 2-3)

Eliminated: Holt (3-5, 0-5)

Bibb County has secured a playoff spot but seeding is still to be determined with its upcoming matchup against Pleasant Grove. American Christian currently sits and fifth in the region and must win out vs. Oak Grove and Holt to help its playoff chances. West Blocton, currently in sixth, faces must-win games against Pleasant Grove and Tarrant but the Patriots have the head-to-head win over the Tigers.

Class 4A, Region 5

50/50: Fayette County

Fayette County currently sits in fourth in the region with games against Good Hope and Hamilton left on its schedule. It could lock a playoff spot this week with a win over Good Hope and a Hamilton loss to Haleyville.

Class 3A, Region 3

Likely to make: Hale County (5-2, 3-2), Greensboro (4-3, 3-2)

Eliminated: Sumter Central (0-8, 0-5)

Hale County sits in the No. 3 spot with region games coming up against vs. Sumter Central (Oct. 18) and at Dallas County (Oct. 25). Greensboro is in the No. 4 spot with games vs. Thorsby (Oct. 18) and at Thomasville (Oct. 25).

NORTHSIDE FOOTBALL: 'We weren't worried': How Northside football has navigated reclassification from Class 4A to 5A

WEEK 8 SCHEDULES: Tuscaloosa-area high school football Week 8 schedules

Class 3A, Region 5

Clinched: Winfield (7-1, 5-0), Gordo (7-1, 4-1)

Winfield is one win away from clinching the region championship.

Class 2A, Region 5

Clinched: Tuscaloosa Academy (7-0, 5-0)

50/50: Aliceville (3-4, 2-2), Greene County (4-4, 2-3), Sulligent (3-4, 2-2)

Eliminated: Lamar County (2-5, 0-4)

It is down to Aliceville, Greene County and Sulligent to determine the three and four seeds. The Yellow Jackets are set to host the Blue Devils Oct. 25.

Class 1A, Region 3

Clinched: Linden (6-2, 5-0), University Charter School (6-1, 4-1)

Likely to make: Holy Spirit (2-6, 2-3).

Eliminated: Pickens Academy (1-6, 1-3)

University Charter School hosts Linden on Oct. 25 in what will determine the region champion. Holy Spirit has one region game left at Choctaw County Oct. 18 but is in prime position for a playoff spot.

Class 1A, Region 5

Clinched: Berry (6-1, 4-1), Hubbertville (6-1, 4-1)

Likely to make: Pickens County (3-5, 3-2)

Eliminated: South Lamar (1-6, 1-4)

Pickens County still awaits matchups at Berry and vs. Marion County. A win over Marion County would clinch the Tornadoes' playoff spot.

AISA AA Region 2

Likely to miss: Southern Academy (1-7, 1-3)

Southern Academy is in fifth place in region play with one region game left on its schedule at Wilcox Academy on Oct. 18.

AISA A Region 1

Eliminated: North River Christian Academy (0-8, 0-7)

AISA 8-man

Likely to make: Tuscaloosa Christian (5-3, 3-2)

With one region game left on its schedule vs. Victory Christian on Oct. 18, Tuscaloosa Christian is in good standing for a playoff bid, currently sitting in third place in the region.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com . Follow her on X @annaesnyder2.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Tuscaloosa area high school football teams are in the playoff hunt heading into Week 8