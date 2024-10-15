Snow Hinton Park shows nearly $12 million restoration before hosting Kentuck Festival

Fifty years ago, Tuscaloosa's version of Central Park sported just a pair of rough baseball diamonds, fanning out toward largely undeveloped area along McFarland Boulevard where it intersected with Hargrove Road.

C. Snow Hinton Jr., in his second term as mayor of Tuscaloosa, oversaw purchase of the 40 acres of land that now bears his name. He died in office the next year, May 16, 1976, before seeing that project come to full bloom, but not before knowing the city would dedicate it to him.

On Oct. 11, his daughter Peggy Hogue, with others in immediate and extended family, cut the red ribbon on a refreshed and renewed Snow Hinton Park, following a multi-million-dollar renovation that took out the center drive-through road and replaced it with a central plaza, adding an oval walking path encircling that interior, and a new pavilion. The work also improved and expanded landscaping, bathrooms, benches, parking, lighting and security camera systems.

The city project, funded by Elevate Tuscaloosa, was budgeted at $12.2 million, but should come in under that once a last balance change order is completed, according to a city official.

In prefatory remarks, Mayor Walt Maddox spoke of Hinton, who served as mayor from 1969 to '76, as a mighty mover in the Druid City's progress.

"I kept thinking about the word 'legendary,' which is a word we use a lot here in Tuscaloosa. And generally it's about what happens about a mile and a half as a crow flies from here on Saturdays, at the football field," he said.

"But today, that 'legendary' to me means Mayor C. Snow Hinton," he said. "... 48 years later, we are honoring a legendary mayor who was a legendary public servant in this legendary park facility.

"Every family that will come into this park, bringing their children, and hearing their laughter and creating those memories, is because of the legacy of Mayor Snow Hinton. Every picnic enjoyed, and every pickup football game and soccer game that's going to be played out here, is because of the work of Mayor Snow Hinton. Every walk that occurs, or every jog around this park, on a beautiful day like today, is because of the legendary Mayor Snow Hinton."

And when one of the country's most renowned festivals, he added, the 53rd Kentuck Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 19-20 in Snow Hinton Park, that can also be attributed to foundations laid by the former mayor.

A group of about 100 gathered for the dedication in the central plaza the morning of Oct. 11, basking in clear skies and 80-degree calm. Among them were city and regional officials, Hinton family members, Kentuck Art Center staff and other interested citizens.

Councilor John Faile, whose District 6 encompasses the area, helped drive the renovation process, but said credit, like the facility itself, belongs to all: "Everybody here is part of the park," he said.

Council President Kip Tyner recalls playing on those baseball fields describing them as "very primitive." Snow Hinton Park was within his District 5 until lines were redrawn a few years ago, and Tyner praised Faile for pushing forward improvements he'd long hoped to make happen.

"I've always felt that I was a little ashamed at how it looked, really, because this is like, this is like our own Central Park, right?" he said. "People coming through Tuscaloosa all pass by this, and it should have been something really spectacular, really nice, and instead it started to go into decline, and had become unsafe, and so a lot of negatives."

Due to criminal activity, and public perceptions, the park had become a place people avoided, he said.

"And now it's just so inviting," Tyner said. "Everything about it is just so pretty."

Hogue introduced members of her family, and spoke directly to Faile, who'd mentioned climbing the "Space Net" on his 70th birthday. That's the web of ropes at the park's south end, scalable to reach the pinnacle of a swirling slide, curling back down to the ground. Her two granddaughters are space net veterans, she said.

" ... I'll have to tell you, as a grandmother, every time they're climbing, I'm praying," she said. "And I remain grateful when they slide down that 38-foot slide and are ready to go home."

But most family memories of the park are less harrowing, extending back decades. The city, and Tuscaloosa Park and Recreation Authority (PARA) have over the years kept the Hinton family in the loop on upgrades or changes, Hogue said. Though some of those assembled may have been seeing renewal for the first time Oct. 11, she got a "sneak peek" earlier.

"I got real emotional when I came out, about three weeks ago," she said. "My dad loved this city, and he was truly committed to using his gift of leadership to serve the Tuscaloosa community."

Hinton also drove the Lake Tuscaloosa project, which began under his tenure as water and finance commissioner, a post he was elected to in 1961. Under Hinton as mayor, from 1969-'76, Tuscaloosa also bought federal property that's now in use as city hall, widened 15th Street to six lanes, and acquired property north of the river that became Munny Sokol Park.

"There would not be a Lake Tuscaloosa if it wasn't for Mayor Snow Hinton," Maddox said, "and the fact is, we wouldn't have the growth of the University of Alabama , we wouldn't have had Mercedes-Benz , and we wouldn't be prepared, generations from now, to still do amazing things, because of that water source."

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Snow Hinton Park shows nearly $12 million restoration before hosting Kentuck Festival