Period Pantry helps provide feminine hygiene products in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa's Period Pantry was created recently to address a need that families in financial straits sometimes consider less than fundamental: helping supply monthly hygiene products.

A team-up between Junior League of Tuscaloosa and Temporary Emergency Services, Period Pantry opened in September as part of the international Find The Good Day initiative. The drive runs through Oct. 19, but portals on the JLT website will remain open long after.

More: Garden at Holt High School produces more than vegetables

See www.jltuscaloosa.org/community/international-find-the-good-day/period-pantry-a-find-the-good-initiative for ways to donate.

"The goal is to have this on the community's mind, have it be ongoing," said Crissy Harris, JLT's vice president of community.

Harris initiated the project after consulting with Karen Thompson-Jackson of TES, which provides families and individuals in crisis with material and financial help, on what might fit the Junior League's international project, and serve the community. Period products are a regular request from the population TES serves, including a large number of homeless people. Learn more about TES at temporaryemergencyservices.org .

The Period Pantry plan has popped up elsewhere in the U.S., especially after a 2021 study indicated a 35% rise, since 2018, in those affected by period poverty.

As many as 40% of people who menstruate have struggled to obtain hygiene products. Of those responding, 27% said the COVID-19 pandemic had added issues, but 65% said the challenge was economic.

"There are women who've missed school, or missed work, because they didn't have the products they needed," Harris said. The study indicated 38% of low-income women have avoided work, school or other events due to the lack.

When budgeting, those struggling often put personal products low on the priority list, far behind taking care of others in their households.

"They're all necessities, but at the end of the day, a woman's needs are often put off," Harris said.

In addition to collecting money and material — the drive hopes to raise $2,500, to support roughly 250 Tuscaloosa-area women — the Period Pantry wants to raise awareness and help dispel any potential awkwardness.

"Obviously, people of an older generation didn't talk openly about this," Harris said, considering menstruation a "taboo topic."

State and federal safety-net projects don't cover these health-care needs, said Karley Fernandez Conley, vice-president of communications for JLT.

"It's a little politically charged, about there being any cost at all, for these products that women need every month," Conley, a cost that can be onerous for those just getting by. "We don't want them to feel like it's something they have to take on when they're experiencing financial crisis."

Donors can support the Period Pantry in a number of ways that can be found on the JLT site, including:

Purchasing products from a gift registry — set up with Amazon, Target and Walmart — that will be sent directly to TES

Scanning a QR code to donate money

Dropping off products at partner organizations.

JLT and TES are also encouraging others — churches, sororities and the like — who wish to host their own drives.

"It just takes a small amount to make a big impact," Conley said. A gift of $10 can supply a month's need for one person.

The Junior League's international — 298 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom — Find The Good Day initiative was created to promote positivity, to look around in each community, find the good, and contribute.

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Period Pantry helps provide feminine hygiene products in Tuscaloosa