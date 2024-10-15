High school football on Friday nights is a staple across the state of Alabama. Not just the game itself, but the student sections, pregame or halftime band performances and raucous crowds

Here's a list of all of the student sections from all schools within the Tuscaloosa News' coverage zone. Now it’s your turn to vote on which game day atmosphere tops the list. Voting is now open and will remain open for two weeks. Place your votes now:

Which Tuscaloosa area high school has the rowdiest student section?

LANDING PAGE: High school football in Tuscaloosa: Complete coverage from the 2024 season

NORTHSIDE FOOTBALL: 'We weren't worried': How Northside football has navigated reclassification from Class 4A to 5A

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com . Follow her on X @annaesnyder2.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Which Tuscaloosa area high school has the rowdiest student section? Place your votes now