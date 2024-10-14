Open in App
    What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for 2024 game

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuC4W_0w5w0zrf00

    Alabama football has another SEC rivalry game ahead Saturday afternoon.

    The No. 7 Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville for a date with No. 10 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium for its annual "Third Saturday in October" game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

    Alabama has dominated the rivalry as of late. The Crimson Tide has 60 wins in 106 meetings including Alabama's vacated win against the Volunteers in 2005. Alabama has beaten Tennessee 16 of their last 17 meetings. The Volunteers broke the Crimson Tide win streak with a 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium in 2022.

    Here is the broadcast information for Alabama-Tennessee Saturday, and how to watch the "Third Saturday in October.'

    What channel is Alabama football vs Tennessee game on?

    The Alabama-Tennessee game will be shown on ABC and available for streaming on platforms such as Fubo , which offers a free trial.

    Alabama football vs Tennessee start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 2:30 p.m.
    • Location: Neyland Stadium; Knoxville, Tennessee

    Alabama will kick off against Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Alabama vs Tennessee spread

    Here is the initial betting information for Alabama vs. Tennessee Saturday.

    Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Oct. 13

    • Spread: Alabama -1.5

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
    • Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
    • Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
    • Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
    • Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    • Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri
    • Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

    Tennessee football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
    • Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10
    • Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0
    • Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15
    • Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
    • Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
    • Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
    • Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
    • Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia
    • Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+
    • Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for 2024 game

