What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for 2024 game

Alabama football has another SEC rivalry game ahead Saturday afternoon.

The No. 7 Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville for a date with No. 10 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium for its annual "Third Saturday in October" game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Alabama has dominated the rivalry as of late. The Crimson Tide has 60 wins in 106 meetings including Alabama's vacated win against the Volunteers in 2005. Alabama has beaten Tennessee 16 of their last 17 meetings. The Volunteers broke the Crimson Tide win streak with a 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium in 2022.

Here is the broadcast information for Alabama-Tennessee Saturday, and how to watch the "Third Saturday in October.'

What channel is Alabama football vs Tennessee game on?

The Alabama-Tennessee game will be shown on ABC and available for streaming on platforms such as Fubo , which offers a free trial.

Alabama football vs Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Time: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Location: Neyland Stadium; Knoxville, Tennessee

Alabama will kick off against Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama vs Tennessee spread

Here is the initial betting information for Alabama vs. Tennessee Saturday.

Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Oct. 13

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35

Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Tennessee football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3

Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10

Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0

Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15

Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT

Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia

Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

