Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    It's Alabama football vs Tennessee week. History, game info and everything to know

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama football is about to experience the "Third Saturday in October."

    The Crimson Tide will face off against Tennessee for their annual rivalry game Saturday, Oct. 19, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Here is what you need to know about the Alabama vs. Tennessee game.

    Alabama vs Tennessee football history

    The Alabama vs. Tennessee rivalry began with a 6-6 tie Nov. 28, 1901. But since, the Crimson Tide has dominated the Volunteers .

    Alabama has won 60 of 105 total meetings against Tennessee, including 16 of the pair's last 17 games. This includes Alabama's vacated win against the Volunteers in 2005.

    Alabama and Tennessee have faced off in each college football season since 1928.

    Alabama football vs Tennessee: Which team won last meeting?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWawM_0w54baFD00

    In the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry, the Crimson Tide has the most recent win in 2023.

    After allowing the Volunteers to take a 20-7 halftime lead, the Crimson Tide scored 27 unanswered points in the second half – including a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond, a 5-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan and a 24-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jihaad Campbell.

    Tennessee has the most recent win against Alabama when the teams face off in Knoxville. The Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide 52-49 Oct. 15, 2022, at Neyland Stadium.

    Why is Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry called 'Third Saturday in October'?

    The Alabama vs Tennessee rivalry game is known as the "Third Saturday in October" because of the date the game is traditionally played.

    The 2024 meeting between Alabama vs. Tennessee will be the third straight season where the rivalry is actually played on the third Saturday in October. The 2021 game was played on Oct. 23, the fourth Saturday in October.

    Alabama vs Tennessee start time

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWs5Y_0w54baFD00

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 2:30 p.m.

    Alabama will kick off against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 . The game will be broadcast on ABC.

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
    • Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
    • Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
    • Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
    • Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    • Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri
    • Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

    Tennessee football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
    • Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10
    • Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0
    • Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15
    • Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
    • Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
    • Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
    • Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
    • Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia
    • Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+
    • Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: It's Alabama football vs Tennessee week. History, game info and everything to know

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SEC Power Rankings: How far does Ole Miss fall, and how high does Vanderbilt climb?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    Something is missing with Alabama football's rivalry with Tennessee | Goodbread
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Alabama football WR Ryan Williams agrees with Jeremiah Smith: 'We're the top two in the country'
    The Tuscaloosa News9 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    This Tiny Chihuahua Is Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy