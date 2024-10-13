It's Alabama football vs Tennessee week. History, game info and everything to know

Alabama football is about to experience the "Third Saturday in October."
The Crimson Tide will face off against Tennessee for their annual rivalry game Saturday, Oct. 19, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Here is what you need to know about the Alabama vs. Tennessee game.
Alabama vs Tennessee football history
The Alabama vs. Tennessee rivalry began with a 6-6 tie Nov. 28, 1901. But since, the Crimson Tide has dominated the Volunteers .
Alabama has won 60 of 105 total meetings against Tennessee, including 16 of the pair's last 17 games. This includes Alabama's vacated win against the Volunteers in 2005.
Alabama and Tennessee have faced off in each college football season since 1928.
Alabama football vs Tennessee: Which team won last meeting?
In the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry, the Crimson Tide has the most recent win in 2023.
After allowing the Volunteers to take a 20-7 halftime lead, the Crimson Tide scored 27 unanswered points in the second half – including a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond, a 5-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan and a 24-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jihaad Campbell.
Tennessee has the most recent win against Alabama when the teams face off in Knoxville. The Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide 52-49 Oct. 15, 2022, at Neyland Stadium.
Why is Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry called 'Third Saturday in October'?
The Alabama vs Tennessee rivalry game is known as the "Third Saturday in October" because of the date the game is traditionally played.
The 2024 meeting between Alabama vs. Tennessee will be the third straight season where the rivalry is actually played on the third Saturday in October. The 2021 game was played on Oct. 23, the fourth Saturday in October.
Alabama vs Tennessee start time
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
Alabama will kick off against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 . The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Alabama football schedule 2024
- Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
- Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
- Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
- Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
- Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
- Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
- Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m., ABC
- Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri
- Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
- Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
- Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
- Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn
Tennessee football schedule 2024
- Aug. 31: Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3
- Sept. 7: Tennessee 51, NC State 10
- Sept. 14: Tennessee 71, Kent State 0
- Sept. 21: Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15
- Oct. 5: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
- Oct. 12: Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
- Oct. 19: Tennessee vs. Alabama; 2:30 p.m., ABC
- Nov. 2: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Nov. 9: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia
- Nov. 23: Tennessee vs. UTEP; 12 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
