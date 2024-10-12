Should Alabama's Germie Bernard have taken a knee instead of scoring late TD vs South Carolina?

One week after being stunned on the road by Vanderbilt, Alabama football avoided disaster Saturday, holding on for a 27-25 victory against South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Domani Jackson was able to intercept a heave from South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the final 15 seconds and ran out the clock to preserve the win, but for the Crimson Tide to even get to that point, it required a series of decisions on which the game ended up hinging.

Had Kalen DeBoer and his team ended up losing, one of those choices in particular would have stood out.

Alabama extended its lead to eight points on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard with just under two minutes remaining. While there’s some question as to whether the Tide should have gone for two after getting the touchdown — which would have given it a two-possession lead and effectively sealed the game — there was also second-guessing about whether Bernard should have even galloped into the end zone given that the Gamecocks had no timeouts remaining.

These hypotheticals don’t carry nearly the same weight they would have had Alabama lost, but after an uncomfortably close win, they still exist.

Should Bernard have taken a knee? Here’s a closer look at that question:

Should Germie Bernard have taken a knee for Alabama vs South Carolina?

Facing a critical third-and-8 from the South Carolina 34-yard line late in the fourth quarter and holding on to a one-point lead coming out of the two-minute timeout, Alabama got a much-needed conversion when Milroe connected with a wide-open Bernard, who caught the ball at the 10.

Once he secured the ball, what he proceeded to do has been up for debate.

Bernard hauled the pass in and ran into the end zone untouched for an easy score, as he would do in virtually any other situation.

In this scenario, though, he may have enhanced the Tide’s chances of winning by not scoring.

There was 1:54 remaining when Bernard crossed the goal line. Had he fallen to the ground in bounds and short of the end zone, there would have been a similar amount of time remaining and, given that there was no defender near him, perhaps a few extra seconds would have ticked off the clock.

Why does this matter? Because South Carolina had no timeouts remaining and the two-minute timeout had already passed, meaning there was no way for the Gamecocks to stop the clock and buy themselves some precious extra time to try to mount a comeback.

Had Bernard’s catch been a first down rather than a scoring play, the play clock would have reset to 40 seconds, a period of time Alabama could have let elapse before snapping the ball. If it would have waited until just before the play clock expired, snapped the ball and taken a knee, the Tide could have run out the remaining clock and earned a one-point victory (assuming there wasn’t a fumble on the snap or some other miscue.)

Instead, South Carolina marched 75 yards up the field in six plays and 1:11 to score a touchdown. It failed to tie the game with a two-point conversion, but recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a chance to drive far enough up the field for a game-winning field goal before Jackson brought in the game-sealing interception.

It's difficult to fault Bernard for making the play he did. Wide receivers and other offensive playmakers are drilled to score whenever they get the opportunity to do so, so going down inbounds in a moment like that would require a player fighting their hardened instincts.

After the game, DeBoer said Alabama goes over late-game situations in practice every week.

“You try to make them aware that they don’t have any timeouts in that situation,” DeBoer said. “We’ll talk about that … This is where we learn.”

For his part, Bernard said that nobody instructed him to go down, which is something that could have happened as the team gathered together during the preceding two-minute timeout.

"He just called the play and we executed the play,” Bernard said. “They didn't say anything about getting down to me. So I just went and scored a touchdown."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Should Alabama's Germie Bernard have taken a knee instead of scoring late TD vs South Carolina?