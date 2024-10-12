Why Domani Jackson kneel-down in end zone wouldn't have been safety against Alabama

Alabama football avoided sustaining its first regular season two-game losing skid since the 2007 season on Saturday, as Domani Jackson picked off South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the winding seconds and returned it 38 yards.

The final play of the Crimson Tide's 27-25 win showed the 6-foot-1 USC transfer pick off Sellers inside the 5-yard line and carry himself into the end zone. It then looked like Jackson was getting ready to take a knee in the end zone, before he was stopped by safety Malachi Moore, who told his teammate to run the ball out instead.

Here's another look at Moore telling Jackson to not take a knee in the end zone:

Though Jackson did not take a knee in the end zone, curiosity has arisen since the final whistle on whether the Crimson Tide defensive back could have been called for a safety — which would have tied the game for South Carolina at 27-27, sending the game to overtime.

Here's what you need to know on why Jackson's interception would not have been deemed a safety if he had taken the knee in the end zone:

Would Domani Jackson's kneel-down in end zone have been a safety?

No. Per the NCAA football rule book, even though Jackson headed into Alabama's end zone after the interception, he would not have been called for a safety because of Rule 8, Section 5, Article 1, which stipulates a safety would not have been called in the case of an interception:

"It is not a safety if a player between their own team’s five-yard line and goal line:

(a) intercepts a pass or fumble; or recovers an opponent’s fumble or backward pass; or catches or recovers a kick; and

(b) the player’s original momentum carries that player into their own end zone. ..."

Officials likely would not have called it a safety, as Jackson's original momentum from the interception led him to run into Alabama's end zone as he spun around following the catch.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in SEC play) will now travel to No. 9 Tennessee next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Domani Jackson kneel-down in end zone wouldn't have been safety against Alabama