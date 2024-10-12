Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Why Domani Jackson kneel-down in end zone wouldn't have been safety against Alabama

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv72R_0w4gGJPx00

    Alabama football avoided sustaining its first regular season two-game losing skid since the 2007 season on Saturday, as Domani Jackson picked off South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the winding seconds and returned it 38 yards.

    The final play of the Crimson Tide's 27-25 win showed the 6-foot-1 USC transfer pick off Sellers inside the 5-yard line and carry himself into the end zone. It then looked like Jackson was getting ready to take a knee in the end zone, before he was stopped by safety Malachi Moore, who told his teammate to run the ball out instead.

    REQUIRED READING: Alabama football averts disaster, pulls out win over South Carolina: Key takeaways

    Here's another look at Moore telling Jackson to not take a knee in the end zone:

    Though Jackson did not take a knee in the end zone, curiosity has arisen since the final whistle on whether the Crimson Tide defensive back could have been called for a safety — which would have tied the game for South Carolina at 27-27, sending the game to overtime.

    Here's what you need to know on why Jackson's interception would not have been deemed a safety if he had taken the knee in the end zone:

    REQURIED READING: Alabama football report card: Did Alabama defense skip school vs South Carolina?

    Would Domani Jackson's kneel-down in end zone have been a safety?

    No. Per the NCAA football rule book, even though Jackson headed into Alabama's end zone after the interception, he would not have been called for a safety because of Rule 8, Section 5, Article 1, which stipulates a safety would not have been called in the case of an interception:

    "It is not a safety if a player between their own team’s five-yard line and goal line:

    • (a) intercepts a pass or fumble; or recovers an opponent’s fumble or backward pass; or catches or recovers a kick; and
    • (b) the player’s original momentum carries that player into their own end zone. ..."

    Officials likely would not have called it a safety, as Jackson's original momentum from the interception led him to run into Alabama's end zone as he spun around following the catch.

    The Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in SEC play) will now travel to No. 9 Tennessee next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Domani Jackson kneel-down in end zone wouldn't have been safety against Alabama

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SEC Power Rankings: How far does Ole Miss fall, and how high does Vanderbilt climb?
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Latest Alabama football rankings: Where Crimson Tide ranks in US LBM Coaches Poll Week 8
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Trent Dilfer buyout: What is UAB coach's contract details if Blazers move on from embattled HC?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Alabama football adds commitment from 2025 junior college DE Kevonte Henry. What to know
    The Tuscaloosa News9 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post28 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Three measures on Georgia’s ballot, what they mean
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Brunswick, Chatham County get state housing money
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy