    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Alabama football holds off upset to South Carolina, social media reacts

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210asC_0w4d98rS00

    Alabama football dodged being on the wrong side of history for the second consecutive week on Saturday.

    One week after falling to Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide avoided another historic upset at home Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Kalen DeBoer's squad came up with two stops at the end to hold onto the 27-25 win against South Carolina.

    Domani Jackson came up with the interception on a Hail Mary throw from South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the winding seconds to seal the win for the Crimson Tide, after the Gamecocks recovered an onside kick.

    REQUIRED READING: Alabama football survives scare vs South Carolina, beats Gamecocks at home: Replay

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe threw the eventual game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Germie Bernard for a wide-open 34-yard score with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    The Gamecocks had an opportunity to tie the game with a 2-point conversion but Sellers overthrew the throw. The 2-point conversion was set up by a touchdown pass from Sellers to Nyck Harbor, which was overturned to a touchdown after an official review.

    With the win, Alabama avoided losing back-to-back regular season SEC losses for the first time since Nick Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

    Despite the Crimson Tide holding on and moving to 5-1 overall on the season, Alabama fans and college football fans still did not hold back on offering their two cents as DeBoer's squad hasn't played up to being a top-10 ranked team.

    College football reacts to Alabama holding on vs South Carolina

    Here's a snippet of reactions on social media from Alabama holding on and winning at home against South Carolina:

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football holds off upset to South Carolina, social media reacts

    Comments / 1
    Johnny
    2d ago
    sellers sold out at the very end all we had to do was get in the field goal range and he couldn't do that
