Tuscaloosa-based High Socks for Hope in for the long haul with hurricane relief

The Tuscaloosa-based High Socks for Hope foundation is preparing for a long-term involvement in the disaster relief and recovery effort in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Director Judy Holland said the first step is the assembly and distribution of kits that will be given to people who encountered water damage and must rid their homes of the inevitable growth of mold. This endeavor is the beginning of what Holland says will be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar effort to help people recover after Hurricane Helene.

"This kit has everything they need to clean their house and kill the mold. Each box has about $400 worth of product in it," Holland said. "Right now, I have about 1,500 kits made up for individuals. We are building more at our warehouse in Tennessee."

High Socks for Hope is the charitable foundation co-founded by Major League Baseball player David Robertson, who played high school ball in Tuscaloosa, and his wife Erin. They began the organization in the wake of the devastating 2011 tornado that swept through Tuscaloosa. With baseball season over for Robertson's Texas Rangers baseball team, he was in town this week. Holland said he had not been to the new warehouse and came by to work and spent the day helping move mattresses.

In addition to the mold kits, Holland is putting together several hundred boxes that have all the basic needs for the kitchen. High Socks for Hope has distributed 850 such boxes in the wake of a flooding disaster that killed 21 people in Waverly, Tennessee, three years ago.

"We are going to work with Fuller Centers for Disaster, which is Millard Fuller's organization. He started Habitat (for Humanity). They are already helping people gut their houses. We are sending kits to three different areas, and they are one of the recipients," Holland said.

Holland said the organization will be involved long-term in the recovery effort in Tennessee and North Carolina. Among the many things the organization does is help furnish homes with a special emphasis on bedding. The warehouse in Tuscaloosa has a supply of mattresses waiting for distribution.

All the charitable work comes at a high price and Holland is constantly fundraising. ESPN Gameday hosts Nick Saban , Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit all made donations recently to High Socks for Hope to go to disaster relief work in North Carolina. Holland did not disclose the amount, but she said that McAfee was doing the right thing with his money. She said three MLB players had also donated to the organization to help support their work.

Holland said every disaster response involves several steps, beginning with search and rescue. The second phase is cleanup and that is where her organization's response begins. The third phase to when people begin moving back into their homes.

"That's where we really kick in. We try to help with beds. We have secured about 200 mattresses so far. We will help them with beds, bedding, and kitchen boxes. That's our first phase. As we raise more money, we will do more. In Waverly, we helped 900 people go home with everything they needed. What we have now is wonderful, but we are going to have to raise a ton of money to help people in all of these different areas," Holland said.

"We stay for the long term. We don't just grab up the money and leave. That's what people need to think about when they are donating. Do you want to help short term, or do you want to help long term?" Holland said.

Holland said the initial response to disasters is usually forceful, but as the disaster fades from the public memory or is replaced by a newer disaster, the victims are forgotten. Once the story falls off the television news, the newspapers, and internet sites, the public interest fades, but the recovery is only just beginning.

"People forget. Since their lives were not impacted, they stop thinking about it after a couple of weeks," Holland said.

Holland is intensely focused on long-term recovery. She wants to ensure that people are taken care of well after the initial disaster response is over. The organization furnished 350 homes in Tuscaloosa in the years after the 2011 tornado.

Holland said they helped furnish 1,500 homes after Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and they have been working in Waverly for three years where they have helped hundreds get back in their homes. She fully expects to be helping the victims of Hurricane Helene for years to come.

Donations to help with High Socks for Hope's effort can be made at www.highsocksforhope.org .

