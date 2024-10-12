Alabama basketball scrimmage: 11 things we learned at Final Four banner reveal

TUSCALOOSA — Action returned to Coleman Coliseum on Friday as Alabama basketball gave the Crimson Tide faithful a preview of what's ahead on the quest back to the NCAA Tournament.

Loyal supporters at the preseason fan fest were treated to a dunk contest and 3-point contest before coach Nate Oats and company first laid eyes on their Final Four banner and championship rings memorializing the 2023-24 season, which provided the team the perfect amount of hype for the scrimmage that capped off the evening.

Bringing in a top-ranked recruiting class to accompany the only crew in the country hosting six upperclassmen with more than 1,000 points, Alabama looked primed for another deep run in 2024-25 and ready for next week's charity exhibition against Wake Forest.

With 25 days to tipoff, here are 11 things we know after an early look at the No. 2 team of the preseason:

Who were the starting fives?

The Crimson team was led by Mark Sears, Clifford Omoruyi, Jarin Stevenson, Derrion Reid and Houston Mallette. Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Grant Nelson, Mo Dioubate and Naas Cunningham took the floor for the White team, which won 61-57.

Labaron Philon sets bar for freshmen

Is he Alabama basketball’s true freshman equivalent of football’s Ryan Williams? Time will tell. He looked good in scrimmage play, proving a quick and aggressive playmaker with triples, free throws and more than 18 points, adding more than four rebounds.

Transfer Cliff Omoruyi wows in first look

Many Alabama fans already knew the grad transfer from Rutgers, but he made sure anyone who didn’t would. Omoruyi offered the rim protection that the Crimson Tide has been seeking for some time and drew wows from the crowd with more than four dunks throughout the night. He stacked up some rebounds, but don’t sleep on this big man’s offensive skillset.

Transfer Chris Youngblood still sidelined

It isn’t news that the South Florida transfer is sidelined. Youngblood had ankle surgery and is anticipated to be back by the time conference play begins.

Two more turn up injured

Freshman forward Aiden Sherrell and returning guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. were reported to be week to week with lower leg injuries. The pair weren’t dressed out, coming to the event in streetwear.

Defense shows improvements with new staff

With new assistant coach Brian Adams, Alabama’s defense looks to be getting back to its top-three-in-the-country status Oats has been looking for.

Grant Nelson recovers from dunk drought with rebounds

Although Nelson went 0-for-4 in attempts during the dunk contest, he found redemption during the scrimmage. The 6-foot-11 North Dakota State transfer who was a key component of UA's Final Four roster put together more than eight rebounds, proving to still be a force around the rim.

Derrion Reid takes dunk contest

With the help of mascot Big Al, freshman Derrion Reid made a splash in his Alabama debut. The small forward won the dunk contest ahead of his inaugural scrimmage outing. He went 1-for-8 in field goal attempts. However, he excelled on defense.

Mark Sears swipes 3-point contest

Sears reminded fans he’s still here after edging out Auburn transfer Aden Holloway with a buzzer-beater in the first round of the evening’s 3-point contest. The returning point guard went on to win the championship with 23 treys against Houston Mallette, then followed it up with more than four assists and more than 16 points in the scrimmage.

Aden Holloway better than advertised

Oats sold Alabama fans on the Holloway’s shooting abilities in a preseason appearance on "Hey Coach." The Auburn transfer sank a handful of triples and recorded a number of critical assists, signaling he’ll be an asset to set up the Crimson Tide for success down the road.

Jarin Stevenson back and better

Don’t forget that this is supposed to be Stevenson’s first season as a freshman since he reclassified out of high school, skipping his senior season to sign with Alabama. With Nelson at power forward and Omoruyi as pivot, the highly-touted NBA draft prospect is a threat at the No. 3 spot.

Emilee Smarr covers Alabama basketball and covers Crimson Tide athletics for the Tuscaloosa News. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannet .com

