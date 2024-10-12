Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Alabama basketball scrimmage: 11 things we learned at Final Four banner reveal

    By Emilee Smarr, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    TUSCALOOSA — Action returned to Coleman Coliseum on Friday as Alabama basketball gave the Crimson Tide faithful a preview of what's ahead on the quest back to the NCAA Tournament.

    Loyal supporters at the preseason fan fest were treated to a dunk contest and 3-point contest before coach Nate Oats and company first laid eyes on their Final Four banner and championship rings memorializing the 2023-24 season, which provided the team the perfect amount of hype for the scrimmage that capped off the evening.

    Bringing in a top-ranked recruiting class to accompany the only crew in the country hosting six upperclassmen with more than 1,000 points, Alabama looked primed for another deep run in 2024-25 and ready for next week's charity exhibition against Wake Forest.

    Preseason hoops homework: Breaking down Alabama basketball's non-conference schedule with 5 Sweet Sixteen opponents

    Q&A: Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats discusses top preseason performers, expectations

    With 25 days to tipoff, here are 11 things we know after an early look at the No. 2 team of the preseason:

    Who were the starting fives?

    The Crimson team was led by Mark Sears, Clifford Omoruyi, Jarin Stevenson, Derrion Reid and Houston Mallette. Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway, Grant Nelson, Mo Dioubate and Naas Cunningham took the floor for the White team, which won 61-57.

    Labaron Philon sets bar for freshmen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUR0X_0w4BHUQQ00

    Is he Alabama basketball’s true freshman equivalent of football’s Ryan Williams? Time will tell. He looked good in scrimmage play, proving a quick and aggressive playmaker with triples, free throws and more than 18 points, adding more than four rebounds.

    Transfer Cliff Omoruyi wows in first look

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbOPG_0w4BHUQQ00

    Many Alabama fans already knew the grad transfer from Rutgers, but he made sure anyone who didn’t would. Omoruyi offered the rim protection that the Crimson Tide has been seeking for some time and drew wows from the crowd with more than four dunks throughout the night. He stacked up some rebounds, but don’t sleep on this big man’s offensive skillset.

    Transfer Chris Youngblood still sidelined

    It isn’t news that the South Florida transfer is sidelined. Youngblood had ankle surgery and is anticipated to be back by the time conference play begins.

    Two more turn up injured

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIqYk_0w4BHUQQ00

    Freshman forward Aiden Sherrell and returning guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. were reported to be week to week with lower leg injuries. The pair weren’t dressed out, coming to the event in streetwear.

    Defense shows improvements with new staff

    With new assistant coach Brian Adams, Alabama’s defense looks to be getting back to its top-three-in-the-country status Oats has been looking for.

    Grant Nelson recovers from dunk drought with rebounds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plni6_0w4BHUQQ00

    Although Nelson went 0-for-4 in attempts during the dunk contest, he found redemption during the scrimmage. The 6-foot-11 North Dakota State transfer who was a key component of UA's Final Four roster put together more than eight rebounds, proving to still be a force around the rim.

    Derrion Reid takes dunk contest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnb32_0w4BHUQQ00

    With the help of mascot Big Al, freshman Derrion Reid made a splash in his Alabama debut. The small forward won the dunk contest ahead of his inaugural scrimmage outing. He went 1-for-8 in field goal attempts. However, he excelled on defense.

    Mark Sears swipes 3-point contest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhhup_0w4BHUQQ00

    Sears reminded fans he’s still here after edging out Auburn transfer Aden Holloway with a buzzer-beater in the first round of the evening’s 3-point contest. The returning point guard went on to win the championship with 23 treys against Houston Mallette, then followed it up with more than four assists and more than 16 points in the scrimmage.

    Aden Holloway better than advertised

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1vNA_0w4BHUQQ00

    Oats sold Alabama fans on the Holloway’s shooting abilities in a preseason appearance on "Hey Coach." The Auburn transfer sank a handful of triples and recorded a number of critical assists, signaling he’ll be an asset to set up the Crimson Tide for success down the road.

    Jarin Stevenson back and better

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmjgJ_0w4BHUQQ00

    Don’t forget that this is supposed to be Stevenson’s first season as a freshman since he reclassified out of high school, skipping his senior season to sign with Alabama. With Nelson at power forward and Omoruyi as pivot, the highly-touted NBA draft prospect is a threat at the No. 3 spot.

    Emilee Smarr covers Alabama basketball and covers Crimson Tide athletics for the Tuscaloosa News. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannet .com

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball scrimmage: 11 things we learned at Final Four banner reveal

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Something is missing with Alabama football's rivalry with Tennessee | Goodbread
    The Tuscaloosa News4 hours ago
    SEC Power Rankings: How far does Ole Miss fall, and how high does Vanderbilt climb?
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Nick Saban says he saw 'complacency' and 'arrogance' from Alabama before upset loss to Vanderbilt
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena21 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy