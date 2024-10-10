Alabama football vs South Carolina history: What is Crimson Tide record against Gamecocks?

Alabama football is trying to get back on the right track.

Coming off a road loss to Vanderbilt , the No. 7 Crimson Tide will aim for a get-right game at Bryant-Denny Stadium against South Carolina on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ABC .

While Alabama has not seen South Carolina much since the pair's first meeting in 1937, the Crimson Tide has historically dominated the Gamecocks .

Here's a look at the history of Alabama vs. South Carolina before Saturday's matchup.

Alabama football record vs South Carolina

Alabama has 11 wins in 15 meetings against South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide had a win against the Gamecocks in their last meeting: a 47-23 road win Sept. 14, 2019.

Alabama won all 10 meetings against South Carolina between 1937-2000 before first losing to the Gamecocks Sept. 29, 2001. Since 2001, the Crimson Tide has split its past six meetings against South Carolina, but Alabama has won three of the past four meetings.

When was South Carolina's last win vs Alabama?

South Carolina's most recent win against Alabama halted a significant Crimson Tide win streak.

Coming into Columbia, South Carolina, with a 19-game win streak dating back to the start of 2009's undefeated campaign, No. 1 Alabama was upset by No. 20 South Carolina, which used a 127-yard and two-touchdown performance by wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey and a two-touchdown game by running back Marcus Lattimore to beat the Crimson Tide 35-21.

Including Alabama's loss to the Gamecocks, the Crimson Tide lost three of their final eight games of the 2010 season, adding losses at No. 11 LSU and against No. 2 Auburn.

Alabama vs South Carolina: When was Gamecocks last win in Tuscaloosa?

South Carolina's only win in Tuscaloosa came in Alabama's six-loss 2004 campaign.

One week after the Crimson Tide recorded its first loss of the season at Arkansas, Alabama mustered 79 yards passing and four interceptions split between quarterbacks Marc Guillon and Spencer Pennington in a 20-3 loss to the Gamecocks.

Alabama would add losses to Tennessee, LSU and Auburn in the regular season before a Music City Bowl loss to Minnesota to end 2004.

Alabama last home loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama's most recent loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium came in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to No. 10 Texas 34-24 as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers recorded 349 yards passing and two touchdown passes to Adonai Mitchell and one to Xavier Worthy. A Jalen Milroe 39-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack cut the Crimson Tide's deficit to a field goal early in the fourth quarter before a 39-yard connection between Ewers and Mitchell secured the 10-point win.

Since the Texas loss, Alabama has won eight-straight games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama vs South Carolina spread

Spread: Alabama -21.5

Alabama -21.5 O/U: 50.5 points

