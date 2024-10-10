Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Things to do in Tuscaloosa before Alabama vs South Carolina game

    By Ken Roberts, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzuBv_0w1OQePh00

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    Fans who plan to attend Saturday’s Alabama-South Carolina had better make sure their alarm clocks are working.

    The 11 a.m. kickoff means that some pregame activities will begin extra early. Parking lots will open, and shuttles will start running at 6 a.m.

    More: What football fans shouldn't do inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

    The gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 9 a.m. and fans can expect plenty of sunshine with a high temperature in the low 80s during the game, which will be televised by ABC.

    Here’s what you need to know before you go to the game:

    Pregame entertainment

    Champions Lane, a 60,000-square-foot entertainment area, will open at 8 a.m. northwest of Bryant-Denny Stadium on the lawn behind the Tuska statue.

    The area includes a concert stage, food trucks from World of Beer and Texas Roadhouse, a beer garden lounge with casual seating, LED videoboards for fans to watch other college football games in progress, an autograph tent and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CU4z_0w1OQePh00

    The Crimson Tide Sports Network's pregame radio show will broadcast live from the Bud Light Backyard Concert Stage beginning at 8 a.m.

    Singer-songwriter Jake Matthew will give a free concert from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on the same stage.

    Autograph opportunities will include members of the UA baseball team from 9-10 a.m. at the Alabama Department of Public Health tent.

    Champions Lane will close when the game kicks off.

    For a map of the area, go to championslane.com/champions-lane-map .

    Elsewhere on campus, the Paul W. Bryant Museum, 300 Paul W. Bryant Drive, will be open from 8 a.m until 4 p.m. on game day, featuring memorabilia and exhibits from all eras of Alabama football from Wallace Wade to Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information, go to https://bryantmuseum.com .

    Walk of Champions/Elephant Stomp

    Two of UA's most popular pre-game rituals take place within walking distance of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Walk of Champions and the Elephant Stomp.

    Fans can cheer the UA football players, Kalen DeBoer and the UA coaching staff members as they arrive by bus for the game at 8:45 a.m. along the Walk of Champions on the north side of the stadium. That's the side of the stadium that also includes statues of Alabama national championship coaches — Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, Nick Saban, Gene Stallings Frank Thomas and Wallace Wade .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpJc6_0w1OQePh00

    The Elephant Stomp, a pregame pep rally featuring elephant mascot Big Al, the Million Dollar Band and UA cheerleaders, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. The band will play the school fight song, "Yea Alabama," and then march down Colonial Drive, leading Crimson Tide fans into the stadium.

    Inside the stadium

    A pregame flyover is scheduled to feature the 1-151st Attack Battalion from the South Carolina National Guard

    UA’s honorary game captains will be two players who starred for Bryant’s 1974 team: Ricky Davis, an All-SEC cornerback who played four years in the NFL, and Sylvester Croom , an All-American center who went on to become the first Black head football coach in the SEC at Mississippi State.

    During the first quarter, UA will recognize men's tennis NCAA champion Filip Planinsek. During the break between the first and second quarter, UA will honor the men's basketball team for reaching the Final Four last season.

    At halftime, UA's adapted athletics teams will be honored.

    Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Things to do in Tuscaloosa before Alabama vs South Carolina game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trent Dilfer buyout: What is UAB coach's contract details if Blazers move on from embattled HC?
    The Tuscaloosa News21 hours ago
    Alabama football goes 'down to the wire' with South Carolina. Is it a sign of things to come?
    The Tuscaloosa News9 hours ago
    Why Domani Jackson kneel-down in end zone wouldn't have been safety against Alabama
    The Tuscaloosa News11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Why Nick Saban didn't call Kalen DeBoer after Alabama football loss to Vanderbilt
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy