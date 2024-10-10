Things to do in Tuscaloosa before Alabama vs South Carolina game

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Fans who plan to attend Saturday’s Alabama-South Carolina had better make sure their alarm clocks are working.

The 11 a.m. kickoff means that some pregame activities will begin extra early. Parking lots will open, and shuttles will start running at 6 a.m.

The gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 9 a.m. and fans can expect plenty of sunshine with a high temperature in the low 80s during the game, which will be televised by ABC.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to the game:

Pregame entertainment

Champions Lane, a 60,000-square-foot entertainment area, will open at 8 a.m. northwest of Bryant-Denny Stadium on the lawn behind the Tuska statue.

The area includes a concert stage, food trucks from World of Beer and Texas Roadhouse, a beer garden lounge with casual seating, LED videoboards for fans to watch other college football games in progress, an autograph tent and more.

The Crimson Tide Sports Network's pregame radio show will broadcast live from the Bud Light Backyard Concert Stage beginning at 8 a.m.

Singer-songwriter Jake Matthew will give a free concert from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on the same stage.

Autograph opportunities will include members of the UA baseball team from 9-10 a.m. at the Alabama Department of Public Health tent.

Champions Lane will close when the game kicks off.

For a map of the area, go to championslane.com/champions-lane-map .

Elsewhere on campus, the Paul W. Bryant Museum, 300 Paul W. Bryant Drive, will be open from 8 a.m until 4 p.m. on game day, featuring memorabilia and exhibits from all eras of Alabama football from Wallace Wade to Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information, go to https://bryantmuseum.com .

Walk of Champions/Elephant Stomp

Two of UA's most popular pre-game rituals take place within walking distance of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Walk of Champions and the Elephant Stomp.

Fans can cheer the UA football players, Kalen DeBoer and the UA coaching staff members as they arrive by bus for the game at 8:45 a.m. along the Walk of Champions on the north side of the stadium. That's the side of the stadium that also includes statues of Alabama national championship coaches — Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, Nick Saban, Gene Stallings Frank Thomas and Wallace Wade .

The Elephant Stomp, a pregame pep rally featuring elephant mascot Big Al, the Million Dollar Band and UA cheerleaders, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. The band will play the school fight song, "Yea Alabama," and then march down Colonial Drive, leading Crimson Tide fans into the stadium.

Inside the stadium

A pregame flyover is scheduled to feature the 1-151st Attack Battalion from the South Carolina National Guard

UA’s honorary game captains will be two players who starred for Bryant’s 1974 team: Ricky Davis, an All-SEC cornerback who played four years in the NFL, and Sylvester Croom , an All-American center who went on to become the first Black head football coach in the SEC at Mississippi State.

During the first quarter, UA will recognize men's tennis NCAA champion Filip Planinsek. During the break between the first and second quarter, UA will honor the men's basketball team for reaching the Final Four last season.

At halftime, UA's adapted athletics teams will be honored.

