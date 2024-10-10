Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Painting class for Tuscaloosa seniors yields more than art

    By Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    The artists were young in one sense, not so young in another. As amateur artists, a group of senior citizens were both.

    Home in Place, a Tuscaloosa agency that helps senior citizens, sponsored the class that was designed to not only teach what might be new skills but also to foster a spirit of community. Becky Embrey is the executive director of Home in Place and she puts an emphasis on the need for seniors to have a sense of belonging.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8B4E_0w1OQdWy00

    "We at Home in Place, one of the things we think is really important is that we really work on developing relationships and a sense of community. We have transported many of these people here because they don’t drive. They are laughing, having fun, having snacks, and the important thing is not the paintings they end up with but the chance to meet these other people and interact with them and get out of where they normally stay," Embrey said.

    More: CVS deal, joint locations could streamline access to care for Alabama seniors

    One of the people who was painting at the workshop held in mid-September at Grace Presbyterian in Tuscaloosa was Pam Loper, a retired registered nurse. She brought a basil plant for one of her new friends to whom she had previously given her some tomatoes.

    "I really do enjoy these classes. I get to meet new people, and I enjoy painting and drawing anyway. I was a registered nurse, but I’ve always enjoyed drawing and painting. I do come to all the classes. I do enjoy the company," Loper said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPDNu_0w1OQdWy00

    Volunteers from the University of Alabama help administer the arts and crafts programs. A pair of women studying for their Ph.D.s were running the workshop. Valerie Luskey is working on her doctorate in geriatric psychology, while Alexandra Kalinyak is studying for her doctorate in clinical child psychology.

    "I heard about this program through the school and I wanted to volunteer. I told them sometimes I do some painting stuff. They said great, let’s get you set up. They bought all the supplies and helped me set up for the first thing. It’s amazing. It’s such a good community program. Everyone is so nice and it’s just a real good time with everyone," Luskey said.

    Though Kalinyak is working toward a child psychology doctorate, she had always enjoyed working with senior citizens.

    "I used to work with older adults in research at my former job. I don’t get to do that as much anymore, but I miss working with older adults. Then I saw the opportunity to volunteer and help out, I was like, why not? I could meet people and get involved in the community. It was a win-win," Kalinyak said.

    More: Kentuck Festival musical lineup will feature blues, Americana, surf and more

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbPU7_0w1OQdWy00

    Embrey said one of the issues seniors face is a sense of isolation. She said isolation can be a real issue even for seniors who live in assisted living environments.

    "We really feel like building relationships is our forte. Isolation is a problem for seniors. Many of our people live alone in their home, but even people who live in assisted living sometimes just stay in their room even if they have activities. This is an organized way to get them out and get them involved," Embrey said.

    By the end of the day, the artists, young in experience but maybe not so young in years, had produced a painting of a night street scene with a street light. Perhaps the art won't be hanging in the Guggenheim Museum, but that was never the point. The shared society, new friends met, and relationships built was the true art of the day.

    Reach Gary Cosby Jr. at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Painting class for Tuscaloosa seniors yields more than art

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Trent Dilfer buyout: What is UAB coach's contract details if Blazers move on from embattled HC?
    The Tuscaloosa News21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy