Alabama football vs South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report, betting odds

How is Alabama football handling South Carolina prep after an upset loss to Vanderbilt ? According to Crimson Tide running backs coach Robert Gillespie, it's the exact same way as if Alabama had beaten the Commodores.

"I don’t think you’re going to do your job any differently than you did it yesterday if you have a bad day, right?" Gillespie said. "I mean, if you do, that means you’re not committed every day to the same process. And it’s still a process."

That "process" continues Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium as No. 7 Alabama hosts South Carolina at 11 a.m. on ABC. It's the Crimson Tide 's first meeting with the Gamecocks since 2019, and the pair's first meeting in Tuscaloosa since 2009.

Here's our scouting report of the Gamecocks and how they stack up with the Crimson Tide along with an Alabama-South Carolina score prediction.

South Carolina football players to know

DE Dylan Stewart : South Carolina has a star freshman at defensive end. Through Stewart's first five games with the Gamecocks, he has six tackles for loss – three of which came in South Carolina's recent loss to Ole Miss – and 3.5 sacks. He leads the conference with two forced fumbles. With Stewart traditionally lining up on the left side, Elijah Pritchett could be in for a tall task protecting Jalen Milroe Saturday.

: South Carolina has a star freshman at defensive end. Through Stewart's first five games with the Gamecocks, he has six tackles for loss – three of which came in South Carolina's recent loss to Ole Miss – and 3.5 sacks. He leads the conference with two forced fumbles. With Stewart traditionally lining up on the left side, Elijah Pritchett could be in for a tall task protecting Jalen Milroe Saturday. QB LaNorris Sellers : The redshirt freshman quarterback is at the center of South Carolina's offense. Sellers has not had immense success for the Gamecocks in 2024. But his dual-threat ability – one Alabama's defense has struggled with as of late – will keep the Crimson Tide on notice.

: The redshirt freshman quarterback is at the center of South Carolina's offense. Sellers has not had immense success for the Gamecocks in 2024. But his dual-threat ability – one Alabama's defense has struggled with as of late – will keep the Crimson Tide on notice. CB O'Donnell Fortune : South Carolina has one of the SEC's better pass defenses, limiting quarterbacks to a conference-best 53.9% completion rate and allowing 185.6 passing yards per game. Fortune has been the most-targeted corner, seeing more than five targets per game. According to Pro Football Focus, 63% of Fortune's targets have turned into receptions, but opposing receivers have scored one touchdown against him.

Alabama vs. South Carolina football history

Alabama has won 11 of 15 meetings against South Carolina dating back to the first bout Oct. 9, 1937. The Gamecocks and the Crimson Tide have split the last six meetings, but Alabama has won three of its last four against South Carolina.

How Alabama-South Carolina stack up on offense

Third down conversion percentage

Alabama: 46,6% (No. 32 nationally)

46,6% (No. 32 nationally) South Carolina: 30% (No. 121)

Passing offense

Alabama: 274 passing yards per game (No. 30)

274 passing yards per game (No. 30) South Carolina: 176 passing yards per game (No. 110 - tied)

Red zone offense

Alabama: 85% (No. 71 - tied)

85% (No. 71 - tied) South Carolina: 83.3% (No. 78 - tied)

Rushing offense

Alabama: 194.2 rushing yards per game (No. 35)

194.2 rushing yards per game (No. 35) South Carolina: 184 rushing yards per game (No. 43)

Sacks allowed

Alabama: 1.6 sacks per game (No. 57 - tied)

1.6 sacks per game (No. 57 - tied) South Carolina: 4.4 sacks per game (No. 133)

Scoring offense

Alabama: 44.6 points per game (No. 8)

44.6 points per game (No. 8) South Carolina: 28 points per game (No. 74 - tied)

How Alabama-South Carolina stack up on defense

Third down defense

Alabama: 28% (No. 9)

28% (No. 9) South Carolina: 33.8% (No. 37)

Passing yards allowed

Alabama: 207.6 passing yards per game (No. 61 - tied)

207.6 passing yards per game (No. 61 - tied) South Carolina: 185.6 passing yards per game (No. 34)

Red zone defense

Alabama: 81.2% (No. 51 - tied)

81.2% (No. 51 - tied) South Carolina: 80% (No. 45 - tied)

Rushing defense

Alabama: 128.6 rushing yards per game (No. 54)

128.6 rushing yards per game (No. 54) South Carolina: 111.2 rushing yards per game (No. 32)

Sacks

Alabama: 2 sacks per game (No. 59 - tied)

2 sacks per game (No. 59 - tied) South Carolina: 3 sacks per game (No. 14 - tied)

Scoring defense

Alabama: 20 points per game (No. 41)

20 points per game (No. 41) South Carolina: 19 points per game (No. 32 - tied)

Alabama vs South Carolina spread

Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 9

Spread: Alabama -21.5

Alabama -21.5 O/U: 50.5 points

Alabama vs South Carolina score prediction

No. 7 Alabama 38, South Carolina 17 : One week after Vanderbilt gave Alabama a rude awakening, the Crimson Tide should settle back into normalcy at home. Jalen Milroe could be under a bit more pressure than he's used to when facing one of the better pass rushes he's seen all season. But as the Crimson Tide faces an offense that has struggled mightily, with a line that has allowed the most sacks in FBS, this should be enough of a get-right game defensively for Alabama to win comfortably.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football vs South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report, betting odds