What channel is Alabama vs Vanderbilt football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

Coming off a memorable home win against Georgia , Alabama football will hit the road Saturday for its first SEC game away from Tuscaloosa.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide will take on Vanderbilt in the first meeting against the Commodores since 2022.

Alabama has a 12-game win streak to uphold against Vanderbilt, including a 55-3 win on Sept. 24, 2022. The Crimson Tide has not lost to Vanderbilt since Sept. 29, 1984, when the Commodores beat Alabama 30-21 in Tuscaloosa.

Here's what you need to know for Alabama-Vanderbilt including kickoff time, date, TV, streaming info and more.

What channel is Alabama football vs Vanderbilt on?

Alabama will take on Vanderbilt Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with streaming options on Fubo , which offers a free trial, and ESPN+ .

Alabama vs Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 5 Time: 3:15 p.m.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt kicks off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt spread

Here is the initial betting information for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Saturday.

Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 1

Spread: Alabama -23.5

Alabama -23.5 Over/under: 55.5 points

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Alabama at Vanderbilt; 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina; 11 a.m., ABC

Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Vanderbilt football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 OT

Sept. 7: Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn State 0

Sept. 14: Georgia State 36, Vanderbilt 32

Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 2OT

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama; 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky; 6:45 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 19: Vanderbilt vs. Ball State; 6 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 26: Vanderbilt vs. Texas

Nov. 2: Vanderbilt at Auburn

Nov. 9: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt at LSU

Nov. 30: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

