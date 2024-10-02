Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    What channel is Alabama vs Vanderbilt football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LV4UY_0vrGU3uN00

    Coming off a memorable home win against Georgia , Alabama football will hit the road Saturday for its first SEC game away from Tuscaloosa.

    The No. 2 Crimson Tide will take on Vanderbilt in the first meeting against the Commodores since 2022.

    Alabama has a 12-game win streak to uphold against Vanderbilt, including a 55-3 win on Sept. 24, 2022. The Crimson Tide has not lost to Vanderbilt since Sept. 29, 1984, when the Commodores beat Alabama 30-21 in Tuscaloosa.

    How does Alabama do in 'trap games' after ranked wins?

    What happened to Alabama defense vs. Georgia?

    Here's what you need to know for Alabama-Vanderbilt including kickoff time, date, TV, streaming info and more.

    What channel is Alabama football vs Vanderbilt on?

    Alabama will take on Vanderbilt Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with streaming options on Fubo , which offers a free trial, and ESPN+ .

    Alabama vs Vanderbilt start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
    • Time: 3:15 p.m.

    Alabama vs. Vanderbilt kicks off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

    Alabama vs Vanderbilt spread

    Here is the initial betting information for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Saturday.

    Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 1

    • Spread: Alabama -23.5
    • Over/under: 55.5 points

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
    • Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
    • Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
    • Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
    • Oct. 5: Alabama at Vanderbilt; 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
    • Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina; 11 a.m., ABC
    • Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee
    • Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri
    • Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

    Vanderbilt football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 OT
    • Sept. 7: Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn State 0
    • Sept. 14: Georgia State 36, Vanderbilt 32
    • Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 2OT
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama; 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
    • Oct. 12: Vanderbilt at Kentucky; 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
    • Oct. 19: Vanderbilt vs. Ball State; 6 p.m., ESPN+
    • Oct. 26: Vanderbilt vs. Texas
    • Nov. 2: Vanderbilt at Auburn
    • Nov. 9: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina
    • Nov. 23: Vanderbilt at LSU
    • Nov. 30: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama vs Vanderbilt football on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alabama football injury update: What's the latest on WR Kendrick Law, DB DeVonta Smith?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    Rams' Stetson Bennett wears Alabama polo and hat after Crimson Tide win vs Georgia
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Dallas police officer executed in his car
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile3 days ago
    A brother’s remembrance: The man who died at the Sheridan VA is more than a suicide statistic
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    The right to snowmobile over wildlife could soon be explicitly protected in Wyoming
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy