    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Nick Saban record vs Georgia: Former Alabama coach history against Bulldogs

    By Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YgPF_0vmxLSSM00

    Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban will be on site for the Crimson Tide 's anticipated matchup with Georgia on Saturday with ESPN's "College GameDay." Unfortunately for Alabama, he won't be on the sideline coaching despite his career success against the Bulldogs.

    New coach Kalen DeBoer hopes to continue the trend of Alabama dominating Georgia under the seven-time national championship coach.

    REQUIRED READING: What is Alabama football's record against No. 1-ranked teams before facing Georgia?

    Georgia, despite winning 42 consecutive regular season games, has struggled against Saban in recent memory. That's while being led by Saban pupil Kirby Smart, a former Alabama defensive coordinator from 2008-15.

    Although Saban seemed to have the Bulldogs' number in his Alabama tenure, one of his few losses to Georgia was in a big one, when the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia 33-18 in the 2022 national championship.

    Here's Saban's history and record against Georgia, dating back to his coaching career at Alabama:

    REQUIRED READING: Why Alabama vs. Georgia matters to Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart for different reasons

    Nick Saban record vs Georgia

    Here's Saban's record against Georgia during his Alabama tenure (Saban went 2-1 vs the Bulldogs at LSU, including an SEC Championship win in 2003):

    • Record vs. Georgia: 8-2

    Saban finished his career with an 8-2 record against Georgia as Alabama's coach, only dropping his first game against the Bulldogs as Alabama's coach in 2007, along with the 2022 national championship.

    Saban fell to Mark Richt and Georgia in 2007, falling 26-23 at home in Tuscaloosa. He then rattled off seven consecutive wins against the Bulldogs until 2022, when Smart earned his first and only win over Saban by beating Alabama 33-18 in the 2022 national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Georgia looked well on its way to another potential national championship berth in 2023 after winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, but Alabama snapped its undefeated season after upsetting the Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game, which ended up being Saban's last matchup of his career against Georgia.

    In those 10 career matchups against Georgia, Saban faced Smart in six of those games, finishing with a 5-1 record against his former defensive coordinator.

    Nick Saban coaching record

    Here's Saban's coaching record, including his SEC and national championships:

    • Coaching record: 201-29 (117-18 SEC)
    • SEC championships: 9 (2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023)
    • National championships: 6 (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban record vs Georgia: Former Alabama coach history against Bulldogs

