Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Triplicate

    Parks plan full prescribed fire activities in Bald Hills

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caacd_0vxcNaUy00

    Redwood National and State Parks plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns this Fall in the prairies and and oak woodlands in the Bald Hills, East of Orick. The prescribed fire season has already begun. The prescribed burns will occur, weather permitting.

    The Park will use fire as a management tool in five specific burn units, over 1,364 acres.

    For thousands of years, Yurok, Tolowa, Chilula and Hupa people have managed prairies and oak woodlands, and some coastal areas that are now within the Parks, with periodic fire using traditional culture techniques and science. Intentional burning provided grazing and hunting areas for elk and deer, maintained important resources like tanks trees and various basket weaving materials, kept trail and travel corridors open, and left and lessened the prevalence of parasites like ticks in the prairies.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Radon linked to childhood leukemia: OSU study finds
    The Triplicate6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy