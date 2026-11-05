Train car derails in Elkin

Several train cars derailed in downtown Elkin, just behind Harry's Place on Front St., on Thursday morning. The cars were hauling grain and due to a broken rail, tilted off the track.

Elkin Town Manager Brent Cornelison said that a crane and other equipment is being brought in to right the train and clear the area. No injuries were reported. The train cars are expected to be moved by later today.

The train is not blocking the roadway.