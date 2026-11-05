Elkin school board to sign contract with new superintendent Nov. 16

A new superintendent for Elkin City Schools is expected to be in place for the start of the new year. The board has been working since the summer to recruit and hire a replacement for Dr. Steve Hall, who left the position in June.

The school board hired North Carolina School Board Association consultant Sam Thorp to aid with the search and hiring process.

On Monday, Nov. 16 the board will hold a Special Called Meeting in the media center at Elkin High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will be held first, at 6 p.m. for the board to finalize discussions. In open session the board will officially vote on the new hire and sign the contract ahead of announcing the new leader and a welcome reception.

The name of the new superintendent will not released until the contract is signed at the Nov. 16 meeting.

The new superintendent is expected to begin on Jan. 1, 2027.