East Bend issues scathing press release regarding water dispute with county

The town of East Bend has issued a press release regarding its ongoing legal dispute with Yadkin County over the water rates. The release is a no holds barred account, from the town’s perspective, of the dispute which became a legal matter in 2024. At issue is the rate which the county charges the town for water, which is provided through a waterline completed by the County in 2018 that connects East Bend to a water treatment facility in Forsyth County.

The two parties met in a Yadkin County courtroom in September for a status review hearing with Judge Michael Duncan presiding, but no resolution was reached at that time and the matter is set to go to trial in early 2027.

As part of the court proceedings in September, attorneys for both the town of East Bend and Yadkin County gave opening statements describing the events that lead to the legal dispute.

Andy Fitzgerald, an attorney representing East Bend, began by describing the history of the situation where the wells supplying water for East Bend were no longer usable and the town reached out to the county for assistance. Fitzgerald said the county “answered the call” and for that they were grateful.

This process began in 2012 and lead to an agreement signed in 2013 between the town and county as Yadkin County moved forward with constructing a waterline connecting East Bend to the water system in neighboring Forsyth County. That waterline began operating in 2018.

Fitzgerald said the price terms of the initial contract were “unambiguous.”

The price, however, did need to change, according to attorneys representing Yadkin County, as the county was not able to secure the 40-year USDA loan they initially thought they would have for the cost of constructing the line.

The release issued on Friday from East Bend takes aim at former Yadkin County Manager Lisa Hughes as well as County Attorney Ed Powell.

“The dispute between East Bend and Yadkin County is simple. On September 17, 2013, Yadkin County signed a contract with East Bend that binds Yadkin County to provide water to East Bend at a rate set by the contract through 2038. Attorney Ed Powell negotiated the contract for Yadkin County. With no basis whatsoever, Yadkin County now wants out of the contract. That became a serious issue on October 17, 2024, when then County Manager Lisa Hughes sent a letter to East Bend stating that she was unilaterally raising the water rate on East Bend, breaking the parties’ contract, and that if East Bend did not pay her newly imagined rate she would shut East Bend’s water off on December 16, 2024,” states the release.

The release goes on to include statements made by Hughes in a deposition that she did not know how or where East Bend would get water should the county waterline be shut off.

“East Bend filed this lawsuit to protect its citizens, and fortunately a Superior Court Judge prevented Yadkin County from shutting off water to its own citizens. But it took a judge to prevent that outcome. Yadkin County’s attorneys argued against the injunction,” the release continues. “Lisa Hughes also threw her own attorney, Ed Powell, under the so-called bus, testifying that a new contract was needed because the County should not have entered into the contract with a fixed price. She said: “In regards to the contract and a resolution, or the only way I see this resolving itself well for the county and the town, I think a new contract needs to be negotiated. I think it needs to be clarified. Most contracts for water don’t necessarily include a specific dollar amount based — based upon a fee schedule.”

The release argues that Powell is “wrong” in his claims based on the case of Town of Spring Hope v. Bissette in regard to breaking “a contract and raise prices on East Bend because Yadkin County, like East Bend, has been placed on the state’s distressed list for municipalities that do not have all of their operations on a balanced budget.”

The release then urges area residents to read the referenced case and also to share their comments on the issue at upcoming county meetings during the public forum portion.

“Yadkin County is soon going to spend thousands more dollars, in addition to the thousands it has spent, on trial,” states the release. “Please attend Yadkin County’s meetings. Ask the Commissioners how they thought East Bend citizens could have received water if the County shut it off before Christmas 2024. Ask the Commissioners why they are fighting a battle to cut off water to its own citizens.”

A look back at the waterline history and ongoing dispute

As shared in the release, this story first began 14 years when the town of East Bend’s wells were on longer usable and they asked for help from Yadkin County. A contract was signed between the town and county in 2013 and contract bids for the waterline project were approved in 2016.

The waterline became operational in February of 2018 and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting attended by both county and town leaders. In 2019, though, East Bend told the county it had concerns about the water rates they were being charged. At that meeting, East Bend commissioners said the rates were too high for the town and its customers to afford.

At that time, then County Manager Lisa Hughes explained that the county had hoped to acquire a 40-year USDA loan to spread the $4 million cost of the project out and keep rates down. With the county’s utility fund not self-sustaining due to rates not being high enough and the use of general fund tax money to supplement the utility fund, the county didn’t qualify for the 40-year loan. The county instead was able to secure a 20-year zero-percent interest loan for more than $4 million to cover the cost of the project, which constructed water lines to put East Bend and a portion of Yadkin County outside of the town limits on the Forsyth County water system.

In the original contract between Yadkin County and East Bend, the water rate for East Bend was set at $10.70 per 1,000 gallons of usage for a base rate, and then the rate would be adjusted up or down depending on where the utilities commission rates were set, Hughes said. In addition, the town was to be billed for the purchase of a monthly average of 125,000 gallons per day.

The county worked with the Forsyth Utilities Commission to negotiate a lower rate for the town, which went into effect in October of 2019.

The county also contributed $1 million for five years to help supplement the town’s expense for water. That subsidy ended in 2024.

Following that January 2019 meeting, East Bend commissioners decided at their February meeting that they couldn’t see increasing their water rate to customers in five years when the $1 million subsidy ended. The board, at that time, voted unanimously to deny the request for the amendment and then Mayor Archie Hicks sent a letter back to the county along with the unsigned amendment.

The legal dispute began in 2024 after a letter from county officials told the East Bend town leadership that it would shut off the town’s water supply in 60 days if a new contract was not signed and an outstanding bill amount paid to the county. According to that letter, the town was more than $38,000 behind on its payments to the county for water provided, following the end of the five-year subsidy funding.

At an October 2024 meeting of the East Bend Town Board, Hicks, who had been mayor at the time of the waterline’s construction, said that the town had tried to negotiate a new contract in 2019. He argued that the 2013 contract was not valid as both parties had not completed their own pre-audit.

“One of the reasons . . . was we didn’t do a pre-audit,” Hicks said at that October 2024 town meeting. “At that time [2019] the county says it doesn’t matter this contract was pre-audited. So they would not sit down with us, which I asked them to do, form a working committee, to work on a new contract. They took it upon themselves to take that one million dollars of construction funds and apply to it the water system, not for our benefit, it was for their benefit.”

“This contract is valid, this is what the county told us,” Hicks continued. “They did send us a schematic that shows how much our rates would go up over the next ten years. At the end of that ten years the county was going to charge us $20 a thousand (gallons), that means our bills as citizens would be like $27 a thousand (gallons.) They sent us that information and we said, no we don’t like your figures at all. We’re not going to agree to those figures.”