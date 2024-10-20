Open in App
    Early morning fire shuts down Highway 101 lanes through Pismo Beach

    By Kaytlyn Leslie,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBV8D_0wER5Byx00

    A fire shut down the northbound Highway 101 lanes through Pismo Beach early Sunday morning.

    According to emergency response app PulsePoint, a vegetation fire was reported on the hillside near the Bello Street on-ramp at 2:47 a.m.

    According to CHP’s traffic incident report page , the northbound lanes of the highway were closed as a fire hose had to be laid across the road. The Pismo Beach Police Department was also on hand to help with the closure and diverting traffic.

    The fire was in the same location as another fire earlier in the night, according to a Cal Fire post on X.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PocTe_0wER5Byx00
    An early morning fire shut down the northbound Highway 101 lanes through Pismo Beach on Oct. 20, 2024, as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control. California Highway Patrol

    Cal Fire said the fire was about one-eighth of an acre as of 3:15 a.m.

    There was no threat to structures though the blaze was burning in heavy brush, according to emergency scanner traffic.

    Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for at least another two hours, Cal Fire said.

    The cause of the fire was under investigation.

    Vegetation fire on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach

    Vegetation fire on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach

    Incident location for vegetation fire that closed a portion of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.

    Map created with the assistance of ChatGPT.

    Judy Brown
    1d ago
    Do we have an arson again??? Too many fires!
    that b.
    1d ago
    Back to back fires sounds suspect. Didn’t they recently say there was an arson suspect on another fire in the same area? Or did I dream that up?
