Youth champions from last year. Photo by Courtesy of NCFC

Submitted To The Tribune

RALEIGH – The Triangle is gearing up for a month-long stretch of soccer as NCFC Youth prepares to welcome some of the nation’s most promising young athletes for the annual visitRaleigh.com Showcase Series.

Taking place from Nov. 7 through Dec. 13, the series will bring thousands of players, college recruiters, and families to the greater Raleigh area for several weekends of high-level competition. The event is Wake County’s largest annual youth and amateur sporting event, providing athletes with an opportunity to compete against top talent from across the country and gain exposure to collegiate soccer programs.

The excitement extends beyond the youth soccer fields, with the Triangle also serving as the host region for several prominent collegiate competitions. NCFC Youth and its local partners will welcome the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and a double-header NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s College Cup to WakeMed Soccer Park.

“Each year, the visitRaleigh.com Showcase Series creates an incredible opportunity for young athletes to compete at a high level while taking meaningful steps toward their future in soccer,” NCFC Youth CEO Gary Buete said. “There is a combination of outstanding competition, exposure to college programs and the energy that thousands of visiting teams and families bring to our community. We look forward to another successful series that celebrates the sport, supports player development and highlights everything the Triangle has to offer.”

The showcase will host 1,542 teams representing more than 30 states and Canada, with hundreds of college coaches expected to attend the college showcase weekends in search of emerging talent. Beyond the competition, the event will bring an estimated 70,000 visitors to the greater Raleigh area and generate more than $29 million in economic impact. As North Carolina’s largest youth soccer organization and the nation’s largest youth-to-professional soccer pipeline, NCFC Youth plays a significant role in advancing player development while contributing to the region’s growing reputation as a sports tourism destination.

Lineup of events:

Girls Junior Showcase – Nov. 7-8

Boys Junior Showcase – Nov. 14-15

Girls College Showcase – Nov. 20-22

Boys College Showcase – Dec. 11-13

ACC Women’s Soccer Championship – Nov. 12 & 15

ACC Men’s Soccer Championship – Nov. 12 & 15

NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup – Dec. 10 & 13

NCAA Division I Men’s College Cup – Dec. 11 & 14



