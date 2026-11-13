undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
He’s Been Called an Idealist. He Says Oakland’s Community Safety Is Public Safety.
By Helina SelemonMahlia PoseyChampe Barton,7 days ago
Pastor Michael “Mike” McBride says people shouldn’t buy the “tough-on-crime” narrative: Real safety comes from investing in communities, not punishment. The lead pastor of The Way Christian Center in Berkeley, California, and executive director of LIVE FREE USA, McBride says reaching people at the highest risk and giving them off-ramps is at the core of what has driven the decline in gun violence.