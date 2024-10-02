JAG speaker tells Tioga, Pineville students not to let past define their future

(This story has been updated because an earlier version contained an inaccuracy)

Austin Small, the National 2024-25 JAG Career Association president-elect from Shreveport, spoke confidently as he addressed Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students at an installation ceremony held Monday for students from Tioga High School, Tioga Junior High and Pineville High School and in the Tioga High School auditorium.

His message to them – to surround themselves with positive people. His were the JAG community. And, to take advantage of all that JAG has to offer.

The JAG program was founded to help prepare youth for future success through education, life skills training, job site tours, community connections and mentoring just to name a few ways in which the program helps.

"Many students need support during these critical adolescent years to successfully transition into 'what's next,'" states a JAG brochure, whether it be higher education, enlisting in the military or getting a job after high school.

JAG students also participate in community based projects like campus beautification, mental health advocacy, and providing itemes for hygiene and clothing closets.

Small has come a long way from where he started. Public speaking wasn’t easy for him. He had to deal with a lot of adversity growing up. That damaged his self-esteem, making him timid.

“Every time someone would come and talk to me, I would look instantly at the ground. I was shaking in fear of speaking in front of people. Literally what I'm doing right now, public speaking,” he told the students as he shared his life story with them.

But with the help of the JAG program and the JAG specialist Sherika Clay at Woodlawn Leadership Academy in Shreveport where Small graduated from this year, he learned not to let the hardships knock him down and keep him there.

“You don't have to be a victim of your circumstances. You don't have to let your story or your past define who you become in the future,” he said.

THS freshman and JAG student Ashley Zuniga is in her third year of JAG. She got a chance to speak with Small at a reception held after the installation ceremony.

“I was asking him how tough it was for him to reach where he was now, and he told me that it was extremely hard,” said Zuniga. “There was a lot of crying and praying and that it didn’t happen overnight, but he never gave up and spoke his mind.”

She thinks that Small speaking his mind helped him get to where he is now.

Small is now a Grambling State University student. He is the oldest of four boys, was raised by a single mother and is a formerly unhoused individual.

“I was homeless at the age of seven years old back in 2012. I was homeless for years,” he said in his talk.

He attended 11 different schools all before his senior year. By the time he started his junior year, Small said he had a 1.5 grade point average.

“You cannot do anything in school, or anywhere, with a 1.5 GPA. I had poor attendance. I did not like coming to school. I hated school actually, especially math class,” he said, emphasizing the word “hate.”

Small didn’t think he was worthy of graduating, or that he could graduate because he was low-performing. He wanted to drop out.

But all that changed after he went to Woodlawn and joined the JAG program.

He was given the chance to take a digital graphics and design class or the JAG class. He went to both classes to see which he liked better.

Small thought the students in the digital graphics and design class didn’t look inspired or like they were having fun.

Then he went to the JAG class.

“Before I could even enter the class, I heard laughter. I heard joy. I heard people conversating, doing teamwork activities. When I stepped in the class, I knew that is where I belonged,” he remarked.

But he did not engage automatically. He was shy and sat in the back with his head down.

“Over time, I became more and more comfortable with the program,” said Small. “I became my first high school national competitor thanks to the JAG Louisiana Program.”

He competed in career preparation at the JAG National Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla. Small said he lost, and was devastated to the point where he didn’t want to be in JAG anymore. But his JAG Louisiana manager Thaddeus Sands and JAG Specialist Sherika Clay encouraged him to stay with it and run for state office.

In his senior year, he ran for president of his school chapter and won. Then he competed for state president of JAG Louisiana which at the time had about 10,000 students. And he won that position, too.

“It was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” he said. “I felt like a winner. I felt joy. I felt immense gratitude.”

He gave his first big address on the state level for the state career association. After state, he competed, tested and interviewed on the national level and was elected by over 80 voting delegates from across the nation to be the national president elect. He was elected as the first national officer from Louisiana was the first male president and the first Black male president for the national network.

Small graduated with a 3.2 GPA and he gives credit to the JAG program for that.

“I never missed a day of school. My confidence was boosted. I became a public speaker. My self-esteem was repaired. And so many different things happen during that time,” he said.

He got a full academic scholarship to Grambling where he is the secretary of the Call Me MiSTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role models) program and obtained $200,000 in scholarships. He has been recognized by former Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana House of Representatives, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the Caddo Parish Commission.

He quoted the late activist Maggie Kuhn: “Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.”

“My voice was a little shaky going up the local level. My voice was a little shaky going up for the state level. My voice was a little shaky going up even for the national level. But I did not let that stop me from speaking my mind and achieving what I wanted,” he said. “So if I was to tell any of you guys today, if you guys are going to leave with something today, leave with speak your mind even if your voice shakes.”

JAG has helped THS senior Kyrah Richardson. She had a lot of difficulties and said she was a very emotional child growing up and didn’t participate well in her classes.

Last year, Richardson said she had one of the hardest setbacks of her juvenile life. So she went to her JAG specialist Christy Kelley who helped her get through it.

“She helped me make it to my senior year and she’s helping me out applying to colleges,” said Richardson who has been in the JAG program since the seventh grade.

Being in the JAG program has helped her to speak up a lot more “and to be more resilient with pressure in my school.”

“Because school’s a lot but you can work through it and Ms. Kelley and the JAG program show me how, and how to manage my time better.”

Zuniga didn’t know anything about JAG until a friend who was in it recommended it when she was a student at TJHS.

“And then I saw that JAG helped me a lot, made me more social,” she said.

The JAG program is student-driven, THS principal Ben Arrington told the students and the school system wants to support them along the graduation pathway.

JAG has 181 programs in Louisiana with about 12,000 students, said JAG state director Dianna Keller. Rapides Parish has the largest number of programs in the state.

“And that really is no more strongly evidenced than with our JAG program,” he said. It’s not only what the students are doing right now, but the next steps that they take once they leave school that will help them achieve their goals.

