Kansas legislature will craft its own budget, rather than use the governor's

Kansas legislative leadership approved a new committee to build its own budget from the ground up, a significant diversion to the current process that’s based off the governor’s budget.

The process of creating a budget is one of the governor’s most powerful tools, but throughout the process legislative leadership maintained that the change in the process is about efficiency rather than politics.

The Interim Special Committee on Legislative Budget will develop budget recommendations for all state agencies. It will be comprised of 23 legislators, eight House Republicans, eight Senate Republicans, four House Democrats and three Senate Democrats.

The approval comes after an interim committee spent two days discussing the role, responsibilities and challenges of a legislative-led budget process.

The legislature gets a budget report after just a couple days in session, but it usually takes three weeks to get a detailed budget bill. Lawmakers ultimately have the power of the purse and can tweak the governor’s bill how it sees fit, but House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said they’re changing the process because there’s too little time to analyze the governor’s budget and the number of provisos in the final budget bill.

“The provisos need to go through the process. They are not going to come in at the end, in a conference committee at the last day with no vetting,” Hawkins said.

Provisos are conditions on budget items that must be met for funding to be dispersed. Last session’s budget bill had dozens of provisos attached, which can sometimes have as big an impact on policy as standalone bills.

Process or politics?

In the final vote to approve the special committee on legislative budget fell along party lines, with Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, and House Minority Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, voting against establishing it.

“A good portion of the discussion of the interim committee had to do with provisos, and this does not address any recommendations,” Miller said.

Miller suggested making better use of pro forma days , which are days the legislature doesn’t meet as a whole during session. When creating the new legislative budget committee, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, said the budget committees will have to meet more on Mondays and Fridays, which are often pro forma.

Sykes questioned the need for the Legislature to form its own budget when it could go more in depth on the governor-led budget. The division of budget spends several months crafting the budget, working through hundreds of budget enhancement requests from different state agencies.

“I don’t know that there’s a governor’s budget in the eight years that I have served that we have passed it exactly how the governor has,” Sykes said. “I think we can still get that information, work with reviser's office and research, to get this information and dig into the details in a more in depth manner without having to write our own budget.”

The governor will still be statutorily required to create and submit a budget, but it may lose influence with competing budget bills.

