Kansas football vs Kansas State recap: Wildcats win rivalry matchup with late field goal

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Kansas State football battled its way to a 29-27 victory against Kansas on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference rivalry game, in a matchup that was played in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Jayhawks had a chance to go on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but the No. 16 Wildcats were able to get the stop after recently going ahead on a late field goal. Kansas State was able to run out the clock. The back-and-forth game went the Wildcats' way.

Here is what happened at Bill Snyder Family Stadium:

With 1:42 left in the fourth quarter, Kansas State leads 29-27. The Wildcats connected on a 51-yard field goal. The drive took 2:02 off of the clock and went 15 yards in seven plays.

Kansas State was forced to settle for a field goal, and now trails 27-26. There's 13:23 left in the fourth quarter. The 28-yard field goal ended a drive that went 66 yards in seven plays and took 2:13 off of the clock.

Kansas leads again, and is up 27-23 with 0:36 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Jalon Daniels scored on an eight-yard touchdown run, and the following extra point was then made. The drive took 1:31 off of the clock and went 54 yards in three plays.

Kansas scored another touchdown, this time on a 24-yard touchdown run from running back Devin Neal. Because the extra point was missed, the Jayhawks are now down 23-20 with 8:47 left in the third quarter. The drive took 4:21 off of the clock and went 65 yards in nine plays.

Kansas State now leads 23-14 with 13:15 left in the third quarter after a touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point. Quarterback Avery Johnson scored on a 10-yard rushing score. The drive went 75 yards in four plays and took 1:45 off of the clock.

With 3:29 left in the second quarter, Kansas is back within two points and trailing 16-14 after a touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point. Quarterback Jalon Daniels found wide receiver Luke Grimm for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The drive took 3:44 off of the clock and went 75 yards in six plays.

Kansas State found the end zone again, this time on a touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to tight end Garrett Oakley from two yards out. After the extra point, the Wildcats lead 16-7 with 7:13 left in the second quarter. The drive took 3:43 off of the clock and went 59 yards in eight plays.

Kansas put itself in terrible field position, when cornerback Jameel Croft Jr. decided to catch a kickoff and went out of bounds at the 1 yard line. On the ensuing offensive possession, Kansas State forced a safety by stopping a running play in the end zone. So, as the second quarter unfolds, the Wildcats lead 9-7.

The score is tied now, 7-7, after a Kansas State touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point. The Wildcats scored with 11:09 left in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Johnson to tight end Will Anciaux. The drive took 6:35 off of the clock and went 95 yards in 13 plays.

Although it looked as if Kansas running back Devin Neal might have to leave the game due to injury, he is back. He returned from the locker room and entered the game. It's a big deal for the Jayhawks that Neal is available.

Kansas football struck first, with a 38-yard touchdown run from running back Sevion Morrison. After the extra point, the Jayhawks lead 7-0 with 8:51 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards in 11 plays and took 6:09 off of the clock.

There is some concern potentially, though, as during the first drive running back Devin Neal exited the game and made his way back to the locker room. The Jayhawks are already without one of its duo of leading running backs. This would be a significant loss if he doesn't return.

Earlier this week running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was described as questionable, when it came to his injury status. It appears he's not going to play. It did not look like he participated during pregame warmups.

After missing every game since appearing against BYU in September, Kansas State tight end Brayden Loftin is in uniform. Earlier this week, it was said he was expected to play — although, he could be limited in terms of snaps. So far this season, he has two touchdown catches.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 7 p.m. (CT)

7 p.m. (CT) Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

What channel is Kansas football vs Kansas State game on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network or K-State Sports Network

Kansas football’s game against Kansas State will be broadcast on ESPN2. Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline) will be on the call for the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Streaming options include ESPN+.

Kansas football vs Kansas State betting line

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

Odds: Kansas State by 10

Kansas State by 10 O/U: 54.5

Kansas football vs Kansas State prediction

Kansas State's season is on a much more positive trajectory than Kansas' is. The Wildcats also have the benefit of home-field advantage, which has served them well in years past. Kansas State should win this, but it might be closer than people think at 38-31.

Kansas football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs Lindenwood — Kansas won 48-3

Sept. 7: at Illinois — Kansas lost 23-17

Sept. 13: vs UNLV — Kansas lost 23-20

Sept. 21: at West Virginia — Kansas lost 32-28

Sept. 28: vs TCU — Kansas lost 38-27

Oct. 5: at Arizona State — Kansas lost 35-31

Oct. 19: vs Houston — Kansas won 42-14

Oct. 26: at Kansas State

Nov. 9: vs Iowa State

Nov. 16: at BYU

Nov. 23: vs Colorado

Nov. 30: at Baylor

Kansas State football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs UT Martin — Kansas State won 41-6

Sept. 7: at Tulane — Kansas State won 34-27

Sept. 13: vs Arizona — Kansas State won 31-7

Sept. 21: at BYU — Kansas State lost 38-9

Sept. 28: vs Oklahoma State — Kansas State won 42-20

Oct. 12: at Colorado — Kansas State won 31-28

Oct. 19: at West Virginia — Kansas State won 45-18

Oct. 26: vs Kansas

Nov. 2: at Houston

Nov. 16: vs Arizona State

Nov. 23: vs Cincinnati

Nov. 30: at Iowa State

Kansas football vs Kansas State score

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

