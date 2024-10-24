Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Excited for Halloween but want to stay safe? This safety guide may help

    By Stacey Saldanha-Olson, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZnJx_0wJue54Q00

    On All Hallows' Eve the smell of candy will fill the air, but beware for there will be witches, ghouls and vampires running amok.

    While families and children roam the streets trick-or-treating, police offer tips on how everyone can be careful.

    Topeka Police Department Sgt. Michael Burns sat down with The Capital-Journal to give a guide to stay safe while out on Halloween.

    "It's one of the highlights throughout the year, and people get really into it, but then sometimes we forget about the safety aspect of it," Burns said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izCVV_0wJue54Q00

    Staying safe while strolling through neighborhoods on Halloween

    A study done by injury lawyers using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's fatal road accidents data found Kansas ranks sixth in states with the highest chance of collision during Halloween.

    Burns said the biggest thing is to stick together and be aware of your surroundings whether you're out trick-or-treating or you're out driving in town.

    "It's incumbent upon you to do your due diligence and make sure that you're safe in the city," Burns said.

    Another tip Burns gave was to be cognizant of where you are by making sure you stay in well lit areas of town and by staying in groups.

    For households providing candy, keep your eye out for blue Halloween buckets promoting autism awareness . This is a way for a child or family to help identify themselves. This way you know to be considerate of their needs or nervousness.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCoKN_0wJue54Q00

    Popular candy to give out to trick-or-treaters

    Arguably one of the best parts of Halloween is the free candy, but it's still important to stay safe before chowing down on some peanut butter cups.

    For those who have allergies whether they be gluten or peanuts, keep in mind the treats you're taking home.

    Look out for houses with teal pumpkins on their porch, those are used to signify a household with allergen-free candy.

    "Don't take the risk of providing it to the kids and then they get sick from it," Burns said.

    When selecting candy, think about allergens and what may be popular among children. In Kansas, the most popular Halloween candy are M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZvhb_0wJue54Q00

    Safety and Halloween costumes

    When considering costumes, Burns said make sure to not use flammable material to make a costume, and if possible, try to include reflective elements so drivers have an easier time seeing the trick-or-treaters.

    While some people plan their Halloween costumes months in advance, costume procrastinators can also have fun.

    One last minute Halloween costume is to go as a vampire. Hit up a Spirit Halloween or Hot Topic and pick up a pair of fangs and you're set.

    Or if you want to delve further into the spooky vibes and have some artistic skills, use face paint or makeup to do some zombie makeup or a skull face.

    Lastly, you can deck yourself out in your favorite sports merchandise and go as an athlete you admire like Patrick Mahomes or Lebron James.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Excited for Halloween but want to stay safe? This safety guide may help

    Related Search

    Trick-Or-Treating precautionsKansas road safetyHalloween safety tipsTopeka police departmentPatrick MahomesMichael burns

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    College basketball rankings: Big 12 teams in preseason Coaches Poll
    The Topeka Capital-Journal2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy