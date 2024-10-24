Excited for Halloween but want to stay safe? This safety guide may help

On All Hallows' Eve the smell of candy will fill the air, but beware for there will be witches, ghouls and vampires running amok.

While families and children roam the streets trick-or-treating, police offer tips on how everyone can be careful.

Topeka Police Department Sgt. Michael Burns sat down with The Capital-Journal to give a guide to stay safe while out on Halloween.

"It's one of the highlights throughout the year, and people get really into it, but then sometimes we forget about the safety aspect of it," Burns said.

Staying safe while strolling through neighborhoods on Halloween

A study done by injury lawyers using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's fatal road accidents data found Kansas ranks sixth in states with the highest chance of collision during Halloween.

Burns said the biggest thing is to stick together and be aware of your surroundings whether you're out trick-or-treating or you're out driving in town.

"It's incumbent upon you to do your due diligence and make sure that you're safe in the city," Burns said.

Another tip Burns gave was to be cognizant of where you are by making sure you stay in well lit areas of town and by staying in groups.

For households providing candy, keep your eye out for blue Halloween buckets promoting autism awareness . This is a way for a child or family to help identify themselves. This way you know to be considerate of their needs or nervousness.

Popular candy to give out to trick-or-treaters

Arguably one of the best parts of Halloween is the free candy, but it's still important to stay safe before chowing down on some peanut butter cups.

For those who have allergies whether they be gluten or peanuts, keep in mind the treats you're taking home.

Look out for houses with teal pumpkins on their porch, those are used to signify a household with allergen-free candy.

"Don't take the risk of providing it to the kids and then they get sick from it," Burns said.

When selecting candy, think about allergens and what may be popular among children. In Kansas, the most popular Halloween candy are M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Safety and Halloween costumes

When considering costumes, Burns said make sure to not use flammable material to make a costume, and if possible, try to include reflective elements so drivers have an easier time seeing the trick-or-treaters.

While some people plan their Halloween costumes months in advance, costume procrastinators can also have fun.

One last minute Halloween costume is to go as a vampire. Hit up a Spirit Halloween or Hot Topic and pick up a pair of fangs and you're set.

Or if you want to delve further into the spooky vibes and have some artistic skills, use face paint or makeup to do some zombie makeup or a skull face.

Lastly, you can deck yourself out in your favorite sports merchandise and go as an athlete you admire like Patrick Mahomes or Lebron James.

