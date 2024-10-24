Female former Shawnee Heights firefighter sues district alleging discrimination

When then-Shawnee Heights firefighter Jessica Shrewsbury told then-Fire Chief Rick Deibert in October 2020 that a supervisor didn't treat her "as an equal" to her male counterparts, Deibert replied, "You're not."

That's among assertions Shrewsbury makes in a lawsuit filed Oct. 16 against the Shawnee County Commission and the Shawnee Heights Fire District alleging she was sexually harassed, retaliated against and discriminated against on the basis of gender.

Topeka attorneys Bruce A. Brumley and Chloe E. Davis filed the federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court asking for compensatory and punitive damages totaling $300,000 plus back pay, front pay, attorney's fees and other damages.

The three-count suit includes allegations that Balsmeier twice made excessive physical contact with Shrewsbury during training exercises and once grabbed one of her hands and slapped it on the back.

Samuel Green, a Topeka attorney representing the fire district, said Tuesday, "At this time, the Shawnee Heights Fire District has no comment on the newly filed lawsuit."

Shawnee County counselor Rich Eckert said Tuesday that the county had not received the complaint, so it was difficult to respond to The Capital-Journal's request asking if it had anything to say about it.

"However, Shawnee County does not manage the Shawnee Heights Fire District," he said.

Shrewsbury was twice subject of news coverage

Shrewsbury became a part-time firefighter in August 2017 for the Shawnee Heights district, where she became a fulltime firefighter in August 2018 and was placed under the direct supervision of Balsmeier, her lawsuit complaint said.

Shrewsbury twice became a subject of news coverage during her time with the Shawnee Heights district.

She and fellow firefighter Jerred Hammond in January 2019 entered the icy waters of Lake Shawnee to successfully rescue a dog, with part of the rescue being caught on video .

She joined other rescue workers in May 2019 in accepting thanks from Bob Beaman, then 67, for responding amid blizzard conditions to help save his life after he suffered a heart attack in March 2019 at his southeast Shawnee County home. Beaman died in 2021.

Complaint: Supervisor was 'demeaning and dismissive' toward plaintiff

Shrewsbury's lawsuit complaint alleges Battalion Chief Ken Balsmeier on numerous occasions treated Shrewsbury in a manner that was "demeaning and dismissive," both in private and in front of her male co-workers, whom he treated better than he treated her.

Balsmeier twice made excessive physical contact with Shrewsbury during practice drills in August 2020 and on one of those occasions invaded her personal space, the lawsuit petition said.

It said Shrewsbury in October 2020 mistakenly scheduled herself and another firefighter to work during the same time frame, adding that the issue was quickly resolved.

Several weeks later, however, Balsmeier approached Shrewsbury privately, grabbed one of her hands, slapped it on the back and said that would be her "punishment" for the scheduling issue, the complaint said.

Complaint: Fire chief was emotional and accusatory toward Shrewsbury

The complaint said Shrewsbury in October 2019 told Deibert that Balsmeier was treating her differently than the other firefighters because she was a woman, and she wanted it to stop.

Deibert in January 2020 transferred Shrewsbury to another shift, which removed her from Balsmeier's supervision, but soon afterward made a move that essentially put her back under his supervision, the complaint said.

It said Shrewsbury in June 2020 attended what she was told would be a meeting of the district's board held to address her situation with Balsmeier, but only one board member was present as she was questioned by Stephen Lanterman, an attorney for the district.

"Plaintiff later learned that of the witnesses she provided to Mr. Lanterman, not a single one was questioned related to Mr. Balsmeier's behavior," the complaint said.

It said Deibert told Shrewsbury in August 2020 that the district's board had found no evidence of sexual harassment or physical violence and that "it was time to end all of this" because it had "cost him too much time and stress."

After Shrewsbury in November 2020 was injured while working for the Lawrence Fire Department, Deibert became "outwardly emotional, accusatory and dismissive" toward her as they met the following month to discuss her potentially returning to duty for the Shawnee Heights district, the complaint said.

That district terminated Shrewsbury in March 2021, it said.

Shrewsbury's suit alleges one count each of harassment on the basis of gender, constituting discrimination; harassment on the basis of gender, resulting in a hostile work environment; and retaliation after she engaged in protected activity.

Suit comes at time when city of Topeka has seen flurry of filings

Shrewsbury's suit against Shawnee County and the Shawnee Heights Fire District comes at a time when Topeka's city government is dealing with several discrimination suits.

Two female Topeka police administrators recently won a gender discrimination lawsuit against the city.

A third female Topeka police administrator is pursuing a lawsuit against the city alleging retaliation and a hostile work environment .

Meanwhile, two retired Topeka Fire Department captains, one female and the other Black, are pursuing separate discrimination suits against the city .

The city last year agreed to pay $200,000 to settle claims of racial discrimination and retaliation made by Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Rutherford, who is Black.

The city this month agreed to pay $397,500 to settle claims made by its former human resources director, Jacque Russell, a Black woman. City officials haven't said if discrimination was alleged to be involved in her situation.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Female former Shawnee Heights firefighter sues district alleging discrimination