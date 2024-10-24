Open in App
    Kansas Division of Emergency Management breaks ground on new building in Topeka

    By Jack Harvel, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Kansas Division of Emergency Management broke ground an addition to the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday at the Kansas National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters Complex in Topeka.

    The $21 million project draws from state funding and the federal American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the 54-year-old building. Once completed it will comply with modern construction codes, have necessary storm shelter requirements, have backup power generators and geothermal heating systems in both the additional wing and the already-existing State Defense Building.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8Vuk_0wJuc2Uf00

    “The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has outgrown the current facility as their mission scope has increased,” said Johnathan York, the response and recovery bureau director for the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “The renovated built building and facility will significantly improve KDEM’s capabilities, including increased communication, collaboration and training, as well as the ability to conduct missions at the Emergency Operations Center.”

    Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke at the event, and highlighted the time she spent at the building when she took office in 2019 in response to flooding across the state. She said it was evident then that KDEM’s needs weren’t met by their current facilities.

    “It was at that time, and then certainly during the pandemic, that it became patently clear that this was an inadequate facility for the scope, the depth, breadth of the work that all of you do here,” Kelly said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy6tE_0wJuc2Uf00

    The KDEM said the facility will benefit the state as disasters get more severe.

    “The complexity of the disasters are more extreme. You see that with extreme cold temperatures, and you see that with extreme hot temperatures, there we have more populated areas that are getting hit by attacks, either cyber-attacks or just our tornadoes are also stronger,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of emergency management.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qLDo_0wJuc2Uf00

    Morgan also said public expectations for emergency responses have grown in recent years. The division was originally called the Division of Emergency Preparedness, and wasn’t as involved in actively managing disasters.

    “Some of it is public expectation, too,” Morgan said. “There's an expectation that communities need a little start for assistance during recovery and response.”

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Division of Emergency Management breaks ground on new building in Topeka

    Comments / 1

    shelby_cook2001
    1d ago
    good thing y'all only have to scoop one shovel or you would have blisters on your delicate little hands.
