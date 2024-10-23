Open in App
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    These occupations have the most workers in Kansas. How much do the jobs pay?

    By Jason Alatidd, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The career fields with the most workers tend to pay employees less than an average worker in Kansas, new economic data shows.

    Kansas has 1.4 million people employed across all occupations, with a median annual wage of $45,250, according to the Kansas Department of Labor's annual economic report. That report notes that four of the top five occupations and 13 of the top 20 pay workers below the statewide median.

    Here are the top 20 occupations in Kansas ranked by total employment, along with how much a median worker makes.

    1. Fast Food and Counter Workers : 40,690 employed people, with a median annual wage of $26,580.
    2. Cashiers : 34,780 employed people, with a median annual wage of $26,890.
    3. Customer Service Representatives : 32,410 employed people, with a median annual wage of $37,190.
    4. Registered Nurses : 31,120 employed people, with a median annual wage of $75,780.
    5. Retail Salespersons : 30,500 employed people, with a median annual wage of $30,750.
    6. Stockers and Order Fillers : 30,180 employed people, with a median annual wage of $35,450.
    7. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive : 27,940 employed people, with a median annual wage of $37,450.
    8. General and Operations Managers : 24,510 employed people, with a median annual wage of $85,690.
    9. Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers : 23,700 employed people, with a median annual wage of $53,250.
    10. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand : 22,920 employed people, with a median annual wage of $38,560.
    11. Nursing Assistants : 22,290 employed people, with a median annual wage of $35,450.
    12. Waiters and Waitresses : 20,600 employed people, with a median annual wage of $30,520.
    13. Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks : 20,590 employed people, with a median annual wage of $43,580.
    14. Teaching Assistants, Except Postsecondary : 19,780 employed people, with a median annual wage of $29,690.
    15. Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners : 17,790 employed people, with a median annual wage of $30,380.
    16. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Except Technical and Scientific Products : 15,180 employed people, with a median annual wage of $71,340.
    17. Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education : 14,820 employed people, with a median annual wage of $50,910.
    18. Software Developers : 14,490 employed people, with a median annual wage of $104,250.
    19. Accountants and Auditors : 13,990 employed people, with a median annual wage of $75,870.
    20. Maintenance and Repair Workers, General : 13,630 employed people, with a median annual wage of $43,410.

    Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd .

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These occupations have the most workers in Kansas. How much do the jobs pay?

