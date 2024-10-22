Open in App
    These 5 spooky northeast Kansas legends will give you the chills

    By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    A ghostly albino woman who roams Topeka's Rochester Cemetery, a spirit that haunts a Lawrence hotel and a Douglas County graveyard rumored to be a "Gateway to Hell" are all among spooky legends of northeast Kansas.

    So are tales of a ghost of a little girl said to haunt a house in Atchison, and of spirits rumored to appear in broad daylight at the capital city's Historic Topeka Cemetery.

    Here's more about those five legends:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uVTS_0wGoiYl900

    Stull Cemetery is said to be a place where the devil appears in person

    A November 1974 article in the University Daily Kansan, the student newspaper at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, reported that the cemetery in the tiny community of Stull in western Douglas County was thought to be one of two places on earth where the devil appears in person twice a year.

    Curiosity seekers responded by visiting the cemetery in droves, much to the chagrin of people living in the area.

    Continued trespassing and vandalism there forced those running the cemetery in the 1990s to install a chain-link security fence around its grounds.

    The CW television series "Supernatural," which focuses on two superhero brothers who travel the U.S. fighting demons, included a 2010 episode featuring a climactic battle between good and evil in a fictionalized version of Stull Cemetery.

    Lawrence's Eldridge Hotel is rumored to be haunted, especially Room 506

    Lawrence's Eldridge Hotel is said to be haunted by spirits who include Civil War veteran Col. Shalor Eldridge , owner of a hotel that stood at the site of the current building.

    Eldridge died in 1899. The current hotel was built in 1925.

    "Ghost hunters, reporters and guests have all felt the ghostly welcome of Col. Eldridge," the hotel's website says . "Whether it’s the crackling of a water bottle in the middle of the night, the air conditioner randomly turning on, or watching your bags shake out of nowhere, we’ve seen and heard it all."

    Eldridge's favorite spot in the hotel is its Room 506, the hotel website says. That room is rumored to contain a portal spirits can take "to the other side."

    'Albino Woman' is said to roam Rochester Cemetery at night

    Topeka's Rochester Cemetery, 1200 N.W. Rochester Road, has been rumored for generations to be the home of the Albino Woman, a ghostly figure who wanders its grounds with her long, white hair flowing and her stark, white skin set off by eyes that glow red or pink.

    Supposedly, the Albino Woman was once a person who lived in the area.

    Topekan Lisa Hefner Heitz detailed the legend in her 1997 book, "Haunted Kansas," saying it initially told of a harmless spirit who rose from her grave and walked the cemetery grounds with her poodle.

    As the years passed, Hefner Heitz said, the character grew increasingly dangerous, with stories being told about attacks and even homicides. One website focusing on urban legends reports the woman is said to devour human flesh.

    A ghost of a young girl is rumored to haunt Atchison's Sallie House

    Hundreds of people annually visit Atchison's most famous haunted house , the Sallie House, according to the website for Visit Atchison, the destination marketing organization for that community.

    That site shared a legend about how a 6-year-old girl named "Sallie" developed appendicitis and was taken to the house to be treated by a physician who lived and worked there.

    The physician began cutting into the screaming girl before her anesthesia took full effect and she died on the operating table, thinking the man was torturing her, that site said .

    It said visitors to the house have seen objects moving and experienced sensations that included mysterious coldness, physical touches and unexplained scratches or bruising on their bodies.

    Ghosts are said to wander Historic Topeka Cemetery in broad daylight

    Nearly everyone who has worked at Historic Topeka Cemetery has had an encounter of some kind with a spirit, that cemetery's former superintendent, Lisa Sandmeyer, told The Capital-Journal in 2019.

    "There’s an elderly gentleman who stops to chat when he sees a worker setting a headstone or digging a grave," she said. "Look away, though, and when you turn back he is gone. A former office manager has been seen walking by the office frequently, and many people report seeing a little girl on the balcony of the house. Note that these sightings are in broad daylight — you don’t have to wait until dark to meet some of our residents."

    The cemetery at 1601 S.E. 10th Ave. each October hosts a one-night seance and two nights of Ghost Tours. This year's seance took place Oct. 5, while the Ghost Tours were held Oct. 11 and 12.

    Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These 5 spooky northeast Kansas legends will give you the chills

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kevin Mills
    14h ago
    when I was 13 back in 1979 I lived in Topeka from 79 till 86 I've been to cemeteries where there's an albino lady across the railroad tracks you can see a silhouette of her husband and a blonde hanging from a tree I don't play games like that it is for Real. people think that a lot of these houses are not haunted which I don't blame them they're skeptical until it actually happens to them when you're driving down the road they see something and they don't believe their eyes of what they saw, these Ghostly figures are real do you go to New Orleans Louisiana it's for real go down Atlanta Georgia it's for real go to Kansas City Kansas at the train station it's for real
    Roberta
    1d ago
    my heart hpes put to thoze who have died. idluke to say that Rodchester cemetary is kept wellcand beautiful headstones but i was out there 4 months ago and it smelt like death and sewage shit i reported it as well but ive also smelt the sane smwll at the cemetay in meriden ks. When i smell things that stink and its strong it stays in my nose for days. i just thought id say somethig.mƙ
    View all comments
